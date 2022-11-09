How to sustain growth in the ICT sector?

Over recent years the ICT sector has been one of the best-performing sectors of the South African economy.

Growth, which was evident even during the height of the pandemic, has accelerated since the economic restrictions in place due to COVID-19 have been retracted.

Over the past 2 years, the sector has recorded double-digit growth rates: driven by the demand for computing and electronic components, as well as telecommunication and security systems.

Businesses in this sector, particularly SMEs, are however finding it difficult to sustain these growth rates in the face of several significant challenges.

A post-COVID increase in global demand, combined with rapidly increasing inflation, has significantly increased the cost of equipment and supplies.

Supply chain delays, due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China, have also caused havoc.

While the medium to long-term prospects for the sector remains positive, overcoming and surviving these immediate challenges is a priority for many small-to-medium-sized businesses in the sector.

To do this, having fast access to sufficient working capital and a robust cash flow is critical, according to the SME funding provider, Lulalend.

“Access to a reliable line of funding helps SMEs to overcome any immediate challenges they face.”

“For example, if buying in bulk becomes necessary to work around unpredictable supply chains, or market volatility is causing suppliers to insist on upfront payments, having working capital on hand becomes crucial.”, says Tom Stuart, Chief Marketing Officer at Lulalend.

Lulalend’s products are designed to meet the needs of small businesses, with flexible funding options that can be accessed quickly and easily.

Enabling businesses to access the funds they need in days versus a drawn-out process of weeks or months.

Being able to quickly and easily draw upon additional funding will also help SMEs in the ICT sector invest in their long-term growth.

This is a market where technology is constantly evolving, with a continual need to upgrade equipment, stock and staff training.

The rapid shift into cloud-based solutions is an example, with 85% of South African ICT SMEs highlighting this as an area of significant investment.

Stuart adds, “unfortunately local businesses are increasingly turning to international suppliers for their technology services.”

“Making the required investments to close any knowledge and technical gaps versus international competitors is essential for local businesses to reverse this trend.”

Through Lulalend’s innovative approach to providing funding, ICT SMEs are able to quickly secure capital and achieve a healthy financial position at every stage of their growth, particularly as their operational needs change and grow.

“We understand the importance of instant access to working capital when it’s needed.”

“It’s why we’ve made the business funding application process as quick and easy as possible so that access to funds can be received within hours of applying for it,” Stuart points out.

He explains that Lulalend’s application process takes just minutes and uses scoring tech to instantly evaluate the performance of the business to provide a pre-approved line of credit of up to R5 million.

“To support as many SMEs as possible during what for many is the busiest time of the year, businesses applying before the end of November can enjoy a repayment break until 11th January 2023.”

“The application process is fully online and paperless, we require no collateral and offer flexible repayment terms with no hidden fees.’’, adds Stuart.

“SMEs in the ICT sector are important contributors to one of the best performing verticals in the South African economy.”

“Our goal is to assist entrepreneurs in this space to overcome the current challenges as seamlessly as possible so they can keep on innovating, growing, and getting our economy back on track,” concludes Stuart.

