MorClick satellite Internet – Now optimised for your favourite apps

MorClick, South Africa’s largest satellite Internet provider, has unveiled several new packages that optimise your Internet connection for specific use cases.

These packages prioritise certain types of data traffic over others – so by choosing the right package, you can get even better performance when going online.

Great news is that while users will notice a marked improvement in their connection’s performance in certain situations, the running of all other Internet-based tasks will still be seamless.

This applies to both MorClick’s home and business packages.

We detail two of the new MorClick packages, below.

MorEntertainment

One of the most exciting home Internet packages you can now get from MorClick is MorEntertainment.

This package gives you superior performance when you stream your favourite content online.

This is possible thanks to the MorEntertainment package prioritising video streaming traffic over other data traffic – giving you more bandwidth for platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

MorEntertainment is therefore ideal for medium-sized homes where you have multiple people streaming video content at the same time on your MorClick satellite Internet connection.

You can get MorEntertainment as a 24-month package that offers up to 20Mbps download speeds and up to 3Mbps upload speeds for just R1,599 per month.

You can also get this package with four-voice-channel capabilities for just R1,819 per month.

MorMeetings

MorMeetings is a great MorClick satellite Internet package for businesses that need access to reliable video calling.

This package prioritises traffic for popular videoconferencing applications like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Skype.

With MorMeetings, you will never again need to worry about jumpy video or inaudible sound interrupting your important business calls.

You can get the MorMeetings 24-month package, which comes with up to 20Mbps download speeds and up to 3Mbps upload speeds, for just R1,399 per month.

There is also a package that lets you add four-voice-channel capabilities for an additional R200 per month.

Why MorClick

MorClick is South Africa’s most popular satellite Internet provider and has a track record of providing excellent connectivity across the country.

It is committed to helping people and communities who are underserved or unserved by other Internet providers – such as LTE and fibre network operators.

Its MorBackup package is also popular among home and business customers who need a backup connectivity solution for their existing fibre, LTE, or 5G installation.

Its MorBackup package is also popular among home and business customers who need a backup connectivity solution for their existing fibre, LTE, or 5G installation.

With its new streamlined satellite internet packages, MorClick is taking its service offering to another level