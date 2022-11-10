Mediabox Maverick – The best way to watch Netflix, DSTV, and Disney+

The Mediabox Maverick is the ultimate Android streaming box that lets you watch your favourite series and movies on all the top streaming services.

This includes Netflix, Showmax, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, DStv Now, and many more.

The Maverick is available from a wide range of leading technology retailers in South Africa at a recommended retail price of just R1,599.

For this low price, the Maverick will turn your TV into a premium smart streaming device that provides a superior viewing experience.

High-quality viewing

The Mediabox Maverick allows you to watch your favourite shows in up to 4K quality and with up to a 60Hz refresh rate.

It also supports HDR 10, which is a powerful technology that smoothens your picture quality and ensures all your favourite shows look amazing.

When this HDR 10 support is combined with the streaming box’s support for Dolby Digital – the established standard for surround sound – you get a truly cinematic experience.

The Maverick is able to support these technologies thanks to its 8th-generation TruLife Image Engine, as well as its 2GHz quad-core A53-Cortex processor and 2GB DDR4 RAM.

Complete convenience

It is easy to set up your Maverick and begin watching your favourite shows in this superior quality.

This is thanks to the Mediabox Maverick using a plug-and-play technology that comprises a simple three-step process:

Connect the Maverick to your TV with an HDMI cable and connect to your router through Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Log in with your Google Account Watch your favourite content.

You won’t even have to wait for your preferred streaming apps to download before you begin, either, as they are all pre-loaded onto the Maverick’s Android operating system.

This Android operating system gives Maverick owners access to several useful Google technologies, too.

These include Google Assistant – providing voice control functionality – and Google Chromecast – letting you stream content from your phone or laptop to the Maverick.

The Maverick is also compatible with your portable storage drives. Simply link your streaming box to your drive through its USB 2.0 port and begin watching your stored content.

All of this makes the Maverick Mediabox the best streaming box on the market.