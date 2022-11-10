Affordable online vehicle licence renewals with payCity

payCity is a service that allows you to renew your car licence online in just six minutes for only R99*, this includes delivery to your door.

Renewing your car licence normally involves spending hours in long queues at your local Post Office or licence department.

With payCity, however, you avoid this hassle – and your new licence disc will be delivered to you within 5-12 business days.

payCity is more affordable than other alternatives and is available to anyone in Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West or the City of Cape Town (metro only).

How it works

No matter if you’re an individual or representing a company, you can use the payCity service. All it requires to renew a licence is for you to complete a few simple steps.

You can complete these steps through an Internet browser or the payCity app – available on Android and Apple smartphones.

Individuals will need to have a current licence disc, a copy of their ID book, and proof of address. Some registering authorities might also require a permission letter (this will be stated if required).

Company representatives will need the same documentation as individuals, with an additional Registration Number Certificate.

The payCity renewal steps are as follows:

Capture your vehicle details.

Submit your application.

payCity will calculate a quote.

Make the payment.

Once you have completed these steps, payCity will submit your application to the registering authority for processing. Once your licence arrives, payCity will then courier it to you.

You can expect to receive your licence within 5-12 business days for main centre deliveries, or within 14 business days for regional or remote deliveries.

payCity lets you renew the licence of any vehicle with a tare weight up to 3,500kg.

Licences that are over 12 months expired, however, will not be able to be renewed through the service.

Additionally, any outstanding warrants, or AARTO enforcement orders will need to be paid before your application can be processed. All vehicles that licences are outstanding or due should also be renewed together as both of the above can block the licence disc from printing and result in delays in your licence being delivered.

*Fee quoted is for delivery to a main centre, dependant on delivery area rate may change and the fee excludes VAT.

Click here to renew your vehicle licence disc with payCity today.