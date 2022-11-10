A hassle-free turnkey solar solution with “best-quality-at-best-price-guarantee” actually exists right now in South Africa

The energy supply problem

South Africans have experienced the worst year of load shedding yet. The total number of hours endured so far this year is already double what was experienced in 2021.

As can be seen in the latest stats shared by Eskom Se Push at the end of October 2022, the trend of load shedding has been increasing year on year since 2018:

This increasing load shedding trend is, according to Eskom, primarily due to the ageing coal power fleet which is lacking maintenance, but what hasn’t been mentioned is that the trend is likely to increase as the old power stations reach their end of life and are decommissioned.

In early November we got some insight into the plans for decommissioning of the coal power fleet when the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism publicised the schedule for each power station coming offline.

Below is the informational timeline that they published:

What is significant about the shutting down of the next four power stations, is that the “dispatchable” coal power capacity coming offline will be met by minimal dispatchable power coming online during that same period.

Rather the dispatchable coal power capacity will be replaced with renewable “intermittent” solar and wind power capacity, but to a lesser extent.

“Dispatchable” power means that the power is available as and when you need it. With coal power, you can dispatch it during the peak power demands which occur in the evenings and mornings.

Solar power is termed “intermittent” power as it produces maximum power in the middle of the day and not much power in the early morning or late evening.

Similarly, wind power is intermittent in that it generates power only when the wind blows and typically produces an average of 20% =, or 1/5th of the nameplate “installed capacity” of the wind farm.

Solar power is not available on the grid during the time of peak demand, unless it is stored in expensive batteries. As such, solar and wind power does not contribute much towards meeting the peak demand of South Africa.

Not meeting peak demand with equal power generation results in load shedding.

With the recent announcement of Komati Power station closing down, the total coal power capacity coming offline over the next 6 years is 6900MW, or 6.9GW (Hendrina Power Station = 2GW, Camden= 1.6GW, Grootvlei= 1.2GW and Arnot= 2.1GW).

This amount of coal capacity represents 7 stages of load shedding, as each stage equates to 1000 MW of power which is unavailable to meet the grid peak power demand. South Africa has a peak power demand that cycles between 28GW – 32GW, depending on the season.

With winter seasons typically seeing peak demand between 30 – 33GW daily, and summer between 28 – 30 GW.

In order for there to be no load shedding, the peak power demand has to be met by power supplied during that time, through either coal power, nuclear power, power generated by firing diesel in Open Cycle Gas Turbines, hydroelectric power, battery power or wind power.

Less than one-fifth of the dispatchable power leaving the grid will be replaced by new power coming onto the grid during the same time. This is because the major projects planned by the government have minimal focus on power being available during peak demand.

Looking at the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme’s bid windows 5 and 6, these are primarily solar and wind energy only, with minimal focus on battery storage.

The Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme that is being championed by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, does have some focus on dispatchable power capacity.

However the largest of these projects, being the Karpowership 1200 MW gas to power ships, has seemingly run aground, by not passing environmental approvals to go ahead. This has delayed the project significantly and it seems unlikely the powership project will ever set sail.

Eskom can no longer be relied upon to provide stable, affordable electricity. As a country with plenty of sunlight, we are well placed to take advantage of cheap solar energy generation paired with batteries for our homes and businesses.

The cost of the equipment needed to generate household electricity has dropped significantly over the last 15 years by at least 90%, making now the most affordable time to reduce your reliance on Eskom by getting a solar and battery system that will take care of your energy needs.

What is the solution?

