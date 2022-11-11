Double your fibre speed with Octotel this summer!

As we head into the holiday season, Octotel is making fibre internet festive for all its customers with a nationwide Double Up promotion running from 1 November 2022 to 28 February 2023, along with launching its long-awaited 25/25Mpbs speed package.

Octotel, the best Fibre Network Operator in the Western Cape, offers its Double Up promotion to all new and existing customers.

This promotion will see automatic speed upgrades on all packages to the next available speed profile for the duration of the summer period, except for the 1GB product.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce our Octotel Double Up promotion, which offers all customers on our network an automatic internet speed upgrade at no extra cost.”

“This promotion is our way of thanking each and every customer for choosing to stay with Octotel over the years,” says Octotel Business Relations Manager, Faizel Ismail.

“With this Double Up promotion, we’ll give our loyal customers the best experience for everyday connectivity.”

“Our overall mission is to ensure all homes connected to our network can enjoy the benefits of super-fast fibre internet, with no hidden costs,” Ismail adds.

The available Octotel speed upgrades are as follows:

Current line speed New upgrade speed 35Mbps 50Mbps 50Mbps 100Mbps 100Mbps 200Mbps 200Mbps 400Mbps

Octotel wants to assure its existing customers that the speed upgrades will be carried out on an area-to-area basis and asks them to stay patient during the upgrade process.

Adding to the festive spirit, Octotel is also extremely excited to announce the expansion of its fibre packages to include a nationwide 25/25Mbps speed package, available to new customers from as little as R495 per month until 28 February 2023.

This product is excluded from the Double Up promotion and existing customers cannot downgrade to this line speed.

“We remain committed to always maintaining a competitive edge, while focusing on providing superior customer service at prices that suit our customers ─ that is how we connect,” adds Ismail.

With the launch of this new pricing model in conjunction with its Double Up promotion, Octotel aims to make fibre connectivity more affordable for all its customers, especially in South Africa’s current economic climate.

“We look forward to providing even faster connectivity on the Octotel network over the next three months and hope our customers enjoy our early holiday gift to them,” Ismail concludes.

Octotel has always been dedicated to delivering the most reliable fibre network service in the Western Cape and will continue to strive to earn the honour of being the fibre network of choice.

New customers are invited to sign up for fibre internet connectivity via any Internet Service Provider available on the Octotel network to benefit from the Double Up promotion!

Click here to learn more about the Octotel Double Up promotion.