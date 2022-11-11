Why sponsored articles are a must-have for your 2023 marketing plan

The ability to capture the attention of your target market through informative and engaging advertising is going to be crucial in 2023.

This is according to the Dentsu Media Trends 2023 report, which provides insight into what marketing departments need to focus on in the coming year.

Dentsu highlighted that companies must focus on more than just reach and viewability to “understand what content truly engages consumers”.

This will see them “turn toward attention metrics to measure the level at which the audience takes notice of their messages, across formats and platforms”.

“Studies show there is a high correlation between ads that deliver attention and ads that deliver business impact,” said Dentsu.

Online articles are key

To ensure they can deliver on this need to gain and keep the attention of their target market, companies will turn to online articles.

Not only are articles the most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa, they produce an exceptional attention-keeping performance.

Sponsored articles on leading websites like MyBroadband and BusinessTech receive the full attention of readers for several minutes at a time.

In fact, the average time a reader spends on a sponsored article will often pass the 3-minute mark.

To put this in context, Google counts a viewable impression for online display advertising when “50% of the ad’s pixels are visible in the browser window for a continuous 1 second”.

This makes it clear to see the vastly-superior performance online articles offer.

