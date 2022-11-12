Driving Sustainability interview series – Coming soon on MyBroadband

MyBroadband’s new interview series – Driving Sustainability – is coming soon.

The new series will cover the major sustainability challenges South Africa faces and the work being done to increase sustainability levels in key local industries.

Listeners will receive valuable insights from key sustainability experts, and these experts will be hosted by South African radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou.

The Driving Sustainability series will build on the success of MyBroadband’s What’s Next series, which is also hosted by Aki and has achieved over 2.5 million views since its launch in June 2020.

This success is thanks to Aki’s excellent interview style and the high quality of the guests who have appeared on the show.

Driving Sustainability is produced and edited by Broad Media multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

You can access each episode of Driving Sustainability on various platforms, such as the official What’s Next website, YouTube, and your preferred podcast platform.

The trailer for the new Driving Sustainability series is below.