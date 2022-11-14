Unleash Your Digital Transformation with Huawei at Cape Town Tech Convention

The world is currently undergoing a digital change. The development of new technologies like Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and AI is ongoing. We must adapt to new challenges in this situation.

Together, we can strive to address these issues head-on and see the opportunities they present.

As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei Enterprise South Africa is dedicated to assisting organizations in extending the scope of their operations and identifying new growth opportunities.

They cordially invite you to attend the Huawei Cape Town Tech Convention, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on November 17, 2022, to learn more about these possibilities and others.

Here, you’ll have the chance to interact with thought leaders in the field, possible business partners, and industry visionaries for in-depth discussions and insights into current market trends.

Discover the industry-leading ICT innovations from Huawei, such as Cloud, AI, and 5G, and get hands-on experience applying them with local professionals. The following topics will be covered in the exhibitions and sub-forums at the event: Retail, Finance, Education, Huawei Cloud, Tech Club, Digital Power, and Devices.

The theme for this year is “Unleash Digital,” and Huawei intends to delve further into how technology can aid in managing the present while also collaborating to create new value for our partners and consumers.

You surely don’t want to miss a thing as they will showcase a number of intriguing new solutions as well as share their knowledge and industry best practices with clients and partners.

Huawei is dedicated to assisting businesses in extending their operational horizons and identifying new growth opportunities.

Let’s work together to create a better, more connected future for all. We look forward to seeing you at the event!

