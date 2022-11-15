Get 2 months of free fibre from Mind the Speed – Sign up today

Popular South African fibre ISP Mind the Speed is giving all new customers the first two months of their fibre package for free.

This incredible Pre-Black Friday deal is available across all of Mind the Speed’s fibre network operator partners – which include Openserve, Vuma, Frogfoot, and Metro Fibre – and is valid for all orders placed before 30 November 2022.

As part of this promotion, Mind the Speed is also waiving all installation and activation fees for these fibre packages.

This deal therefore presents a great opportunity to take advantage of Mind the Speed’s lightning-fast speeds and affordable prices.

Better performance

Since the Mind the Speed’s launch on MyBroadband in 2019, the ISP has built a strong reputation for offering high-quality bandwidth.

Its services stand out from its competitors’ because it has built its network to ensure it always provides the best possible routes and latencies to all geographic regions.

For example: Mind the Speed offers latency to Singapore and the surrounding areas of about 120ms – whereas most competitors’ latencies start at around 180ms to this region, and average around 250ms.

This is possible because Mind the Speed passes this traffic over the SAFE subsea cable, which provides better latency at an increased cost to the ISP.

Unlike most ISPs, Mind the Speed is willing to absorb this extra cost to give its customers a superior Internet experience.

Superior customer service

Mind the Speed also improves the customer experience by taking a proactive approach to customer service: if users run into any problematic connections or other issues, Mind the Speed’s automated systems will immediately notify Mind the Speed’s technical team.

Mind the Speed prides itself on being very responsive once it is notified of a potential issue, as there is nothing more frustrating than waiting for hours for an email response or sitting on hold for ages.

The ISP has therefore prioritised building a superior customer service team that allows it to answer any questions you may have on how to fix your connection.

This focus on customer service is shown by Mind the Speed’s rating on Hello Peter – it is the number one ranked ISP in South Africa for customer service on the platform.

Protecting your connection

Mind the Speed’s superior service levels extend beyond fast response times and a customer-centric technical team, however.

The ISP knows that cyberattacks are on the rise and has added DNS protection to its networks to combat this.

This DNS protection gives Mind the Speed visibility of when potential malware – including command and control software – may have infiltrated your network.

Mind the Speed will then engage with you to let you know that your network may be infected, and guide you on how to run the appropriate tools to secure it.

Try before you buy

Mind the Speed is so confident that you’ll love its fibre service, that it offers a no-obligation trial on Openserve FTTH.

You can access this trial without migrating from your existing ISP – simply use your free Mind the Speed test account as a backup connection.

The only requirement to take advantage of this trial offer is that you have an existing active Openserve FTTH service with another ISP.

Then, should you wish to retain your Mind the Speed connection after the initial month and migrate to the ISP permanently, you can still take advantage of the two-month free promotion.

These are only a few of the reasons Mind the Speed is the best fibre ISP for your home – so click here to see if you’re covered.