Absa Insurance helps recover 83% of customers’ stolen vehicles

Activate, a digital insurance product underwritten by Absa Insurance, has recovered 83% of all reported stolen vehicles under its cover.

This remarkable success rate is thanks to how Activate has embraced the latest technologies – including telematics, machine learning and AI.

These technologies power the Activate App’s free stolen vehicle recovery functionality, as well as its built-in crash detection system and panic button – all of which are available to customers as part of their cover.

“We know that South Africans contend with many challenges and, as Absa, we want to provide solutions to the difficulties that make our customers most vulnerable in a fast and efficient manner,” said Nirven Maharaj, Executive at Absa Insurance.

Changing driving habits

Activate also helps its customers improve their driving habits, allowing them to limit their risk of being involved in problematic situations in the first place.

To incentivise this positive behaviour, drivers can receive up to 40% of their premiums back in cash every month if they drive well or limit the use of their vehicles.

On average, this benefit sees Activate return 11% of all premiums back to its customers.

“It is important to us that our customers are taken care of holistically,” said Maharaj.

“It is not enough to cover them when a crisis occurs. We want to play our part in limiting their distress by helping to identify and prevent incidents.”

Absa – powered by technology

There are many other technology-driven features available to all users on the Activate App, too.

“We allow customers to monitor their driving, track their cashback rewards, log claims, check for approaching storms and receive emergency assistance, including a drive-me-home service, all without needing to log a call to a call centre,” said Maharaj.

These and other technology-driven Activate features align with Absa’s ambition to become a digitally led organisation and make Activate a vehicle insurance provider of choice for South Africans.

Absa’s Banking App lets you buy short-term insurance online in under five minutes – so download the Absa Banking App and get insured today.