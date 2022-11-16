RSAWEB is doubling speeds for free and cutting fibre prices in half this summer

If being South Africa’s best-rated Internet Service Provider (ISP) with a red-hot Google customer review rating of 4.7/5 stars is not warm enough, RSAWEB is heating up the summer and festive season with their sensational Feel Summer Fibre Internet deals.

Not only are they doubling line speeds for free, but they are also cutting prices in half.

A free mini-UPS (uninterrupted power supply) will also be provided on selected deals to beat loadshedding and keep your router connected this summer.

Feel Summer is yet another way RSAWEB wants to help South Africans dive into the summer season connected with the endless possibilities they create beyond connectivity.

RSAWEB’s vast variety of products enable you to stream your favourite Netflix series with an ice-cold drink in hand and enjoy latency-free gaming throughout the holidays … at half the price.

Free double speed upgrades and half prices on the Octotel network

RSAWEB is making Fibre Internet even more affordable by offering all customers free double speed upgrades at half the price.

This Feel Summer promotion gives you amazing value with savings of up to R8,000.

RSAWEB is also very excited about the new 25/25Mbps package that is normally R495 per month but now only R248 per month for four months as part of the Feel Summer promotions.

RSAWEB’s Feel Summer deals are:

Current speed Current price Promo speed Promo price Savings 25Mbps (new) R495 25Mbps R248 R3,365 35Mbps R635 50Mbps R318 R4,085 50Mbps R745 100Mbps R373 R4,905 100Mbps R955 200Mbps R478 R5,165 200Mbps R1 125 400Mbps R563 R6,823 1Gbps R1 375 1Gbps R688 R7,325

Save 50% on unlimited Fibre Internet on the Openserve and MFN networks

When signing up for RSAWEB Fibre Internet on the Openserve and MFN networks, you can save 50% for up to three months.

This special offer includes free installation, connection and other free services to the value of R5,000.

RSAWEB is South Africa’s Best-Rated ISP

As South Africa’s best-rated ISP based on their Google customer review rating of 4.7/5 stars, providing exceptional customer service lies at the heart of what sets RSAWEB apart.

Being consistently ranked the No.1 ISP on Netflix’s index and named among the top-rated ISPs on MyBroadband, along with back-to-back wins as the Best ISP in the KFM Best of the Cape awards in 2021 and 2022, as voted by over a million listeners, RSAWEB believes in offering all South Africans access to affordable, reliable internet without compromising on customer service.

Get up to 20% off with Sanlam Reality

RSAWEB has recently partnered with Sanlam Reality to deliver discounted Fibre Internet to all South Africans via one of the country’s biggest reward programs.

If you are already an RSAWEB customer, and a Sanlam Reality Rewards member, you can simply activate your benefit to save up to 20% on your Fibre Internet package.

If you are already a Sanlam Reality Rewards member, you can sign up for RSAWEB Fibre Internet to activate your benefit or switch to RSAWEB from your current ISP.

Switch to RSAWEB and save

When switching from your current ISP to RSAWEB, you are eligible for R1,000 credit to be added to your RSAWEB account.

Save all summer long

In addition to RSAWEB’s Feel Summer promotions, they have ongoing special offerings to get South Africans connected and to add value to existing customers’ lives.

Current customers can refer up to five friends to sign up for RSAWEB Fibre Internet and save R500 per referral once the connection goes live. This is a potential saving of up to R2,500.

RSAWEB also has an early-bird special through which you can save R500 off your first bill when ordering Fibre Internet before your area goes live.

Feel Summer and sign up for RSAWEB Fibre Internet to share in the summer fun and have an exceptional online experience.