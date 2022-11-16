Huge Black Friday TV and smartphone deals from Technomobi

Leading South African technology retailer Technomobi is offering huge Black Friday deals on its most popular products.

You can choose from a wide range of top brands at reduced prices – including up to 15% off smartphones, up to 10% off TVs, and up to 25% off smart home devices.

These deals will run from 18-27 November 2022 and are the best way to get your hands on the best technology this November.

For example: you can get a Certified Pre-Owned Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB smartphone for just R5,999. Alternatively, the Hisense 50-inch A6H model – which boasts a UHD display, Dolby Vision, and Bluetooth – is available for just R6,999.

To make sure you don’t miss out, you can register on Technomobi’s dedicated Black Friday 2022 page to receive exclusive access to the retailer’s top technology deals.

We have highlighted our favourite deals from Technomobi’s Black Friday promotion, below.

Huawei Nova Y61 – R2,999 (Save R500)

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB (Certified Pre-Owned) – R5,999 (Save R1,000)

Superfly Mini DC UPS for Wi-Fi Routers – R699 (Save R100)

Hisense 50-inch A6H UHD LED TV – R6,999 (Save R1,000)

Huawei Smart Scale – R299 (Save R700)