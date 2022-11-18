How to manage enterprise content— in the cloud

Organisations worldwide are pumping out content like it’s going out of style. To gain an edge, producing more content is proving to be a winning business strategy.

However, more content can mean more problems. With more data, content, and devices than ever, your organisation must manage, protect, and govern its treasured content.

Content Management to the rescue

IT professionals rely on enterprise content management to propel their organisations to success and comply with laws and regulations. This task requires a bit more functionality than a simple data storage tool.

There are plenty of tools out there that will manage your data. However, there aren’t many that deliver strategic insight while remaining compliant.

Enter stage left: Micro Focus Content Manager Cloud.

For over 30 years, Content Manager has served thousands of customers in public and private sectors, earning its place as a leader in enterprise content management.

Content Manager Cloud offers the same proven product professionals have come to know and love in a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Not only do you benefit from cloud computing, but you also significantly reduce the total cost of ownership of managing and administering critical IT systems.

5 Ways Content Manager Cloud helps

Aside from letting your IT team get more sleep, Content Manager Cloud can help your organisation:

1. Strengthen data governance

Provide authorized access to mission-critical business for compliance, productivity, and knowledge management.

2. Automate and classify

Automatically classify, categorize, and store newly added information as a part of your governance-based enterprise content management process.

3. Secure the lifecycle

Apply security, retention, and disposition policies automatically to content and records to help mitigate risk and support compliance initiatives.

4. Simplify data privacy management

Automated rules, classification, and workflow capabilities facilitate the easy search, review, and management of critical business information to meet global, national, and state privacy regulations.

5. Improve productivity

The easy-to-deploy, zero-footprint interface supports key user functionality, including dynamic and advanced search, saved searches, integration with Microsoft 365 tooling, seamless check-in and check-out, tag and task, and report generation.

Additionally, users can connect to any file share managed by an external document system.

Trusted security and compliance

The underlying platform uses a wide range of controls to safeguard customer data, including encryption in transit and at rest.

The platform undergoes rigorous security testing, including external vulnerability research, threat modeling, automated vulnerability scanning, and regular independent security audits to reduce risk, complexity, and cost.

The environment is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and boasts over 90 compliance certifications. More than 50 are specific to global regions and countries, including the U.S., the European Union, Germany, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, India, and China. Plus, a dedicated Security Operation Centre runs 24×7 to protect customer information.

Content Manager Cloud helps organisations get a handle on their data so they can spend time on what makes their businesses great.

Focusing on the actual core operations—versus the mechanics of managing them—frees resources, making your teams more productive and systems more efficient.

Take away the hassle of your environment with Content Manager Cloud.

Learn more about Content Manager Cloud here.

By: Brett Knudson, Product Marketing Manager, Information Management & Governance, Micro Focus