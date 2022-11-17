New SABC streaming service launched on Hisense TVs

Hisense and the SABC have partnered to bring the new SABC+ streaming service to Hisense’s popular VIDAA-powered TVs.

Hisense TV owners can now download the SABC+ app through the VIDAA app store, giving these users access to the SABC’s vast catalogue of media content.

SABC+ includes the best of what the SABC has to offer – including SABC 1, 2 and 3; the SABC Sports Channel, the 24-hour SABC News Channel; and 19 radio stations.

Through these channels and services, Hisense TV owners will have access to a wide variety of local and international content that has been curated to inform, educate, and entertain South African viewers.

“We are excited to team up with SABC, in a joint effort to bring a better quality of life to local fans,” said Vivi Liu, the CEO of Hisense South Africa.

“Hisense has been pursuing scientific and technological innovation, and bringing happiness to millions of families.”

“We believe that through this partnership, we can create the best possible viewing experience at home for football fans, so as to allow them to focus on enjoying every moment of a FIFA World Cup match.”

“Powered by the VIDAA smart TV operating system, Hisense is dedicated to bringing more of the best video streaming content to its big screens.”

“As we forge ahead with our digital and streaming strategies, it is essential for the public broadcaster to partner with a company such as Hisense to enable us to fulfil of our public mandate, whilst utilizing innovative ways to provide cutting edge content to the public,” said SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

World Cup content and competition

The SABC+ app will also provide an easy way for South Africans to follow all the exciting action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The SABC+ app will broadcast 29 FIFA World Cup matches to soccer fans in South Africa, along with the daily FIFA World Cup Show and a vast range of highlights from past World Cup event.

To celebrate this, the SABC is running an exciting competition in partnership with Hisense to let one lucky SABC+ user win a five-day exclusive experience at the event in Qatar.

You can follow Hisense on Facebook or Twitter to stay tuned for more information about this competition.

