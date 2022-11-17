Plated Convenience – Healthy and tasty meals delivered to your door

Plated Convenience is a leading South African provider of high-quality meals that are delivered to your door.

These meals are tasty, healthy, and fully microwavable – the perfect combination for health-conscious, busy South Africans who don’t have time to cook, but do not want to compromise on the quality of food they eat

Plated Convenience’s meals are available for nationwide delivery to most cities and large towns – including all major regional areas – and their ordering process is quick and simple.

When combined with their superior customer service, the result is happy customers and a fast-growing business.

Hundreds of thousands of Plated meals have been delivered all across the country and the results speak for themselves with the company maintaining a stellar rating on Facebook, Google, and HelloPeter.

Amazing meals

Plated Convenience specialises in packages aimed at reaching your goals and suiting your individual needs.

From weight loss to muscle gain, or comfort meals with healthier ingredients there is truly something for everyone.

Offering more than 65 individual meal options, as well as packages that will suit your specific dietary requirements and goals.

This includes:

Comfort meals

Weight-loss meals

Muscle-gain meals

Kids meals

Vegan meals

Vegetarian meals

Meal prep kits

Each of these meal options has its full nutritional information on the packaging, as well as a link to meal programs and guides for healthy eating.

This aligns with Plated Convenience’s clean-eating ethos, which sees the company only use the highest quality ingredients.

Avoiding all forms of additives and preservatives while limiting sugar and salt intake to minimal levels.

“Plated Convenience will continue pursuing national growth until every household knows that there is a high-quality, tasty, healthy option, affordable and accessible across South Africa,” said the company.

Health food delivery market

Plated Convenience has achieved great success in South Africa and has become a national hit thanks to the growing health food delivery market in South Africa.

This is partly thanks to leading global research institutions like Harvard destroying the myth that microwavable meals cannot be healthy.

“The cooking method that best retains nutrients is one that cooks quickly, heats food for the shortest amount of time, and uses as little liquid as possible,” said a Harvard report.

“Microwaving meets those criteria. Using the microwave with a small amount of water essentially steams food from the inside out.

That keeps in more vitamins and minerals than almost any other cooking method and shows microwave food can indeed be healthy.”

Plated Convenience makes it extremely simple to get high-quality, healthy, microwaveable meals delivered to your door – so click here to order your first meal package today and get 15% off by using the code #mybroadband15.

Follow Plated Convenience on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.