A strong digital economy will help Africa thrive – ATU

Africa must prioritise its digital economy to forge a path towards resilient recovery and growth.

This was the biggest takeaway from the African Telecommunications Union’s (ATU) ministerial forum that kicked off AfricaCom 2022, held in Cape Town.

The forum was attended by many prominent ministers and representatives from countries across Africa, including Zambia, Namibia, Uganda, and Malawi.

Guests also included the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Secretary General John Omo and Mr Leo Chen, the President of Huawei’s Sub-Saharan African region.

The ministerial forum was sponsored and supported by Huawei, which has worked to develop digital infrastructure and increase digital inclusion across 27 African countries.

Strengthening Africa’s digital economy

Omo began the session by discussing the benefits of building a better digital economy across Africa.

“There are a lot of opportunities in Africa and we need to harness the power in us to unlock the energy of our youth who are looking for opportunities,” said Omo.

“The market for digital services is rapidly growing, and this provides new opportunities for business growth in Africa, which can be fostered through relevant and effective laws, policies, and frameworks.”

He strongly emphasised the need for the public and private sectors to work together to foster growth across the continent.

Local solutions to local problems, Huawei innovates with local partners

Chen was next to present, and highlighted the three ways that Huawei believes Africa’s digital economy can be significantly improved:

Digital infrastructure – Creating a network to improve the flow of information through connectivity.

– Creating a network to improve the flow of information through connectivity. Digital skills – Africans need the skills to fully utilise the infrastructure in their homes and lives.

– Africans need the skills to fully utilise the infrastructure in their homes and lives. Digital services – Policy-makers must facilitate digital adoption.

“Doing these three things well will help us lay a solid foundation to unlock the digital economy and digital productivity,” said Chen.

Chen noted that as a leading global ICT company, Huawei is passionate about the untapped potential that Africa has.

“That is why we have made significant investments in people and skills transfer, through training, certification, and joint innovation,” said Chen.

Panel discussion

Following these remarks from Omo and Chen, the representatives from across Africa held a panel discussion that addressed the need for digital innovation initiatives, successes, and progress across the continent.

The following delegates provided their experiential insights:

Mr Francis Bisika – Principal Secretary of E-Government in Malawi’s Ministry of Information and Digitalisation

– Principal Secretary of E-Government in Malawi’s Ministry of Information and Digitalisation Honourable Emma Inamutila Theofelus – Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology

– Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology Honourable Dr Chris Baryomunsi – Uganda’s Minister of ICT and National Guidance

– Uganda’s Minister of ICT and National Guidance Mr Percy Chinyama – Zambia’s National Coordinator of the SMART Zambia Institute

They discussed the essential role of digital infrastructure and explained how partnerships with companies and stakeholders have been essential in helping them get their citizens connected.

Each delegate also emphasised the role of the youth in digital transformation.

“We have increased the number of tertiary education institutions, yet levels of unemployment remain a problem, and so we are working towards greater job creation for graduates,” said Baryomunsi.

Bisika then explained that while digital literacy among many people, especially the youth, is an issue, it must be addressed by improving infrastructure.

“We are addressing the issue of connectivity, especially in rural areas. We are also bringing fibre to the home, as well as business. Once we have connectivity, we can address the issue of digital literacy,” said Bisika.

The way forward

In closing the session, the ATU and the panel of policymakers signed a joint communique to show their commitment to developing Africa’s digital economy through measurable strategies and policies.

This document emphasises each country’s commitment to developing top-level strategies with clear, measurable objectives, indicators, and milestones.

Through this joint communique, each country also committed to building more favourable policies that encourage investment in digital infrastructure, skills, and innovation to grow the digital economy, and to creating a fair business environment for all investors.

