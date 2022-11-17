xFusion and Pinnacle – The perfect partnership for robust server solutions

“xFusion has a unique channel policy to help our partners grow their businesses through simplicity and value creation.”

This was the key message from xFusion’s President for the MEA region, Anthony Yu, at the company’s South Africa Partner Summit – which was themed “Together for a better future.”

The summit was held on 16 November at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg, and also saw xFusion highlight its powerful FusionServer series, FusionOne solutions, and services

The event featured presentations from Yu, xFusion’s Chief Technology Officer for MEA, John Li, and the Vice President of Sales for MEA, Hansen He.

xFusion’s solutions

xFusion highlighted at the event that it has a strong reputation as a leading global provider of digital infrastructure and services for the computing power industry.

For example, xFusion has shipped over 5 million of its FusionServer products worldwide, which are complemented by its industry-leading FusionOS, an openEuler-based server operating system that offers high safety and high reliability features.

“We have more than 2,000 employees, hold more than 2,000 patents, with 11 research centres, seven regional offices, and five major supply centres,” said Yu.

“This allows us to serve over 1,000 core business partners and customers from 130 regions across finance, telecoms, internet, transportation, energy, and other industries.”

“Providing supreme quality computing infrastructure and solutions to customers is xFusion’s mission,” added Li in his presentation.

xFusion partners with Pinnacle

Sticking to the principle of “creating value for partners to drive mutual success”, xFusion has prioritized partnering with leading ICT distributor Pinnacle in South Africa.

“This is the official launch of xFusion products in South Africa with Pinnacle,” said Fred Saayman, Brand Director for Pinnacle.

“xFusion is entering a potential market with rapid development where it helps end customers to succeed in the digital economy.”

Saayman added that Pinnacle is the best option for resellers and businesses that want xFusion’s products and services because Pinnacle has a footprint throughout South Africa and almost 30 years of experience in the distribution industry.

“We have the technical capabilities when it comes to the pre-sale side to develop solutions, and we can assist partners with technical competence on the post-sales side,” said Saayman.

About xFusion

xFusion is a global leading provider of computing power infrastructure and services. xFusion serves customers from 130 countries and regions, including 211 Fortune Global 500 companies, covering finance, telecom, Internet, transportation, energy, and other industries.

