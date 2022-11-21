Cellular offers that will power-up your pocket this Black Friday

The latest smartphone technology to keep you going while on the move is within reach for everyone. From buy-one-get-one free to free data, Edgars Black Friday cellular offers will power-up your pocket.

Grow your side hustle with these Black Friday mobile devices. It’s your season to do you! With the latest technology from Edgars.

SAVVY business owners know that having smartphone technology in their pocket gives them power. It lets them send and receive e-mails, text, share photographs, multimedia messages, register new contacts, browse the Internet, video chat, play games, do barcode scanning, mobile payment for goods and services while on the move.

Edgars knows just how important these services are for budding entrepreneurs. This Black Friday week, from 21 – 27 November, the brand is making sure that everyone has the right tools at hand.

Whether you want to start a business, grow your side hustle, stay in touch with friends or spoil yourself or your loved ones when your hard work pays off, nothing beats modern technology.

From 21 – 27 November 2022, Edgars is giving away amazing cellular gifts and huge savings on some of the top devices.

Choose the Hisense U50 Lite on Cell C from R699.90 and SAVE R200. You will also Receive R25 FREE airtime, PLUS FREE Cell C 60 On-Net minutes and 8GB Data once off (Ts and Cs apply).

Edgars also has a sensational buy-one-get-one-free offer. Choose the stylish purple Nokia C1 2nd Edition for R899.90 on MTN and get another Nokia C1 2nd Edition for Mahala! PLUS, you will SAVE R900.

Just think, a family member or employee could use the second device to smash their school, business or personal goals, pay for goods and services, learn and share new skills, and keep in touch.

Edgars is also throwing in a FREE Vodacom LTE SIM with 4GB data once off, valued at R49, to every customer who buys the brand NEW Xiaomi Redmi A1 on Vodacom for R1 479.90. PLUS, you SAVE R520.

SAVE R600 when you buy the popular Samsung Galaxy A13 for R2 899.90, SAVE R600 or SAVE R800 when you choose the Vivo Y21 model for R2 699.90 on any network.

Edgars has one last amazing gift in store this Black Friday week. Choose the incredible Huawei Nova Y70 on any network for only R3 299.90 and SAVE a further R700!

Smartphone technology has paved the way for small business owners and cut operating costs. Plus, you don’t need fancy software to text, e-mail, video chat or share.

Using only your mobile device, you can draft a letter or quote, search the Internet for new suppliers, add images to an advertisement and share your design to any printer using Bluetooth technology or e-mail, all from a single screen. These devices are lightweight and will easily fit inside your bag or pocket.

With these generous Black Friday offers from Edgars, you will be on your way and never have to pass on another opportunity again because you don’t have the right tools or Internet access!

