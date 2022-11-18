Jabra Elite true wireless earbuds – For a fit that won’t quit

Jabra was one of the first companies to introduce true wireless technology – and it has now used its six generations of experience to develop 2022’s ultimate true wireless earbuds.

The Jabra Active earbud range is tailored for sports and active lifestyles, and is your best bet if you want a fit that doesn’t quit.

The Elite 7 Active is Jabra’s flagship set of extreme sports-focused earbuds, while the Elite 4 Active is ideal for everyday sports and fitness use.

Resellers can sell these industry-defining earbuds to their clients by partnering with leading South African distributor Circuit City.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are the ultimate true wireless earbuds for an active lifestyle.

They were designed using Jabra’s unique understanding of the ear, which it has developed over years of intense research and development.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds therefore use liquid silicone rubber that is coated with Jabra’s ShakeGrip technology to provide the ultimate fit – no matter what types of movements you do.

A wing-free design works with this material to provide the perfect fit for a wide range of ear sizes and shapes.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active also has four built-in microphones for making clear calls, and two more for personalisation and adjustable ANC functionality.

These microphones feature mesh technology that removes wind sounds from your calls and other recorded audio, while performance-boosting 6mm speakers give you a powerful workout music experience.

Other key technologies include:

IP57-rated water and sweat-proof durability.

HearThrough technology for added awareness.

Up to 8-hour playtime (up to 30 hours with charging case)

Instant access to voice assistants.

Use either earbud with mono-mode.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds are a great alternative for users who love an active lifestyle but are not looking for the intensity of the Elite 7 Active.

They are particularly great for popular workouts like yoga, boxing, or running.

Like the Elite 7 Active, these earbuds use a wing-free design and boast 6mm speakers, a 4-microphone array, and IP57-rated water and sweat-proof durability.

They also feature important technologies like Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough technology, and built-in integration with voice assistants.

“We all understand the importance of keeping fit and healthy, but working at your own pace is essential,” said Jabra SVP Calum MacDougall.

“Again, Jabra steps up to offer something that’s just right for everyone’s own personal journey.”

