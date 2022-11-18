Kia Picanto Street – An affordable vehicle for every South African

The Kia Picanto Street is a comfortable hatchback with excellent ride quality and great safety features.

It also offers outstanding fuel efficiency and is therefore an excellent used car to buy and drive in South Africa.

Here’s why.

Interior features

The Kia Picanto Street is equipped with a host of features for your entertainment and convenience.

Through its Bluetooth-supported multimedia infotainment system, you can mirror your smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – a feature that is generally only found in far more expensive vehicles.

You can control this infotainment system with your multi-function steering wheel, and you also get other great features like air-conditioning, power windows, an onboard trip computer, and a front USB port to charge your smartphone.

Alongside these features, the Kia Picanto Street features a classy interior that sets it above its competitors thanks to its excellent quality and well-laid-out design.

This includes stylish cloth upholstery, spacious seating, and a 255-litre boot that expands to 1,010 litres if you drop the seats down.

Safety

Kia places a big focus on safety, and has therefore equipped the Picanto Street with a range of high-end features to keep you protected.

These include two airbags in the front, auto-locking doors, and ISOFIX anchoring points for car seats.

You also get driving safety features such ABS and EBD, and a convenient reverse camera with park distance control.

For an affordable hatchback, the Picanto Street’s rich selection of features across convenience, safety, and entertainment is exceptionally rare – making it an excellent option for anyone looking for a great deal on a used car.

Under the hood

If the Kia Picanto Street’s rich feature list doesn’t already have your attention, then its fuel economy of 5l/100km is sure to blow your mind.

This incredible efficiency comes from the Picanto Street’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, which puts out 49kW and 95Nm of power.

Short gear ratios extract excellent performance from its five-speed gearbox, too, and power steering makes the Picanto Street easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces.

The Picanto Street is equally easy to drive on the open road, as the ride quality is smooth even at 120km/h and faster.

When you take all of this into account, it is clear that the Kia Picanto Street stands tall above its competitors as a great used car to buy in South Africa – so click here to visit the Kia Konfidence website and learn more.