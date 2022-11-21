OPPO Reno8 Pro in South Africa – Now with its best chip ever

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G has launched in South Africa, offering incredible value and power to users.

The smartphone is powered by the incredible MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset – representing a huge step forward for one of the world’s leading smartphone brands.

The Reno8 Pro 5G will be available on 24-month and 36-month contracts from South Africa’s top networks and is bundled with R7,000 of extra value for free. This includes earbuds, a supercharger, and a free screen repair. (Terms & conditions apply)

This special promotion is a great opportunity to buy a smartphone that features MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset that is powering the Reno8 Pro offers over 20% more GPU frequency and 25% better CPU power-efficiency than its predecessor – ensuring that you get a truly premium experience in every situation.

In daily use, you will feel the benefits of this chip with every swipe, as it powers the Reno8 Pro’s amazing 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED screen that packs a 120Hz refresh rate and incredible 1,000Hz ultra-touch response time.

This will make flicking through your apps or social media feed seamless through a smooth and instant transition.

Online performance is equally impressive, as the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX includes robust hybrid co-existence technologies that allow the Reno8 Pro to deliver a fast and stable internet connection with the lowest latency yet.

This chip also includes MediaTek’s 5th-generation AI processor, which is 2.75x faster than previous generations and uses the highly-advanced TSMC N5 production process.

This AI processor is great for media-heavy applications, while the N5 production process optimises user experience in high-intensity applications that also require a high frame rate – such as graphics-intensive mobile games.

MariSilicon X image processor

What’s more, the Reno8 Pro also uses a separate MariSilicon X chipset that is dedicated to providing the best photography and videography experience in an OPPO smartphone yet.

Testing found that this dedicated camera chipset provides up to an incredible 20x more speed when using photography and videography software.

This huge performance boost means that the OPPO Reno8 Pro supports real-time RAW processing – allowing its camera to perform live 4K AI processing at the pixel level.

The chip also has a powerful ISP which lets images be captured with an amazing 20bit 120db dynamic range that gives images a million-to-one contrast ratio.

In simple terms, these features ensure that you can take much better photos and videos in every situation.

Impressive features

Thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chip, the Reno8 Pro supports a wide array of cutting-edge features that position it as one of the top flagship smartphones on the market.

This includes 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage with SD support up to 1TB, and an amazing camera system that is powered by the previously-mentioned MariSilicon X chipset.

This chipset supports technologies that maximise the Reno8 Pro’s impressive camera sensors – including a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera with South Africa’s first 2X Zoom– while OPPO’s 4K Ultra Night Video capabilities ensure that your photos appear crystal clear in every possible lighting condition.

The Reno8 Pro then boasts a large 4,500mAh battery that provides all-day power, and goes from 0 to 50% of power in just 11 minutes with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOC technologies, while the device is housed in a sleek 7.34mm chassis that makes the Reno8 Pro both light and easy to pocket.

Get the Reno8 Pro

The Reno8 Pro launches in South Africa this month and will be available on contract or for a recommended retail price of just R19,999.

Visit your nearest leading smartphone retailer to get your hands on this smartphone, or click here to learn more about the Reno8 Pro from OPPO.