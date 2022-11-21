10 minutes Vodacom contract upgrade – offering ease and convenience

If you’ve ever had to queue at the bank or for a visa application, you know that it involves long queues and waiting around doing nothing. But did you know, you can now upgrade your iPhone contract in as quick as 10 minutes online at iStore, even while waiting in line at your bank or for your visa appointment?

iStore once again innovates and brings its newest service called 10 to iPhone. It allows customers to upgrade their contacts, on the Vodacom network at their convenience. You can upgrade from anywhere, at any time, giving you complete control over the application process.

You don’t even have to drive to a store and wait in line to do it. Everything can be done online, in a matter of minutes…unless you need a little extra time to decide on which iPhone, or what colour or contract package you want next.

The service allows you to simply visit iStore online from a laptop or mobile browser, log into their account, get started on the application journey. The new offering is aimed at simplifying the process and most of all, the time saving and convenience of doing it on your terms, no matter where you are.

It only gets better. You will also have the option to add accessories for their new iPhone to their shopping cart, ahead of checking out so that they are fully kitted out when the new iPhone is ready.

You will be also able choose how they get their new iPhone – the options include collecting from their nearest iStore on the very same day or having it delivered to them within 48 hours. How’s that for convenience?

Upgrading your iPhone contract on the Vodacom network gives a new meaning to taking a 10-minute break. This offer is available exclusively to iStore for Vodacom customers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/vodacom-upgrade