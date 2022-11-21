Make Moments Mega with the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T, with 200MP main camera

The Xiaomi Corporation announced today that it’s latest range of flagship devices, Xiaomi 12T Series, is now available in South Africa.

This took place at a scintillating offline launch event in Sandton.

Just in time to capture and share ‘Ke Dezemba’ holiday experiences with family, friends and fans online, the flagship Xiaomi 12T Series boasts several stunning features including the revolutionary 200MP main camera.

A 200MP camera in a smartphone?

Xiaomi 12T Pro steals the spotlight with its pro-grade 200MP imaging system, which offers a supreme smartphone camera resolution, giving users the ultimate in flagship photography.

Backed by a combination of hardware and software features, including Xiaomi’s own advanced algorithms, the three major benefits for Xiaomi 12T Pro users are unprecedented image clarity, low-light capabilities, and quick focus.

The 200MP main camera offers an industry-leading smartphone camera resolution, and users can capture crystal-clear photos with fine details at any moment.

Other photography and videography functions also make shooting photos and videos a breeze.

These include Xiaomi ProFocus, which provides various composition options to draw out key elements, whether you are looking to highlight the character, create an editorial look or focus on a subject for dramatic effect.

It helps bring out the best you. The Xiaomi ProCut feature will not only generate different aspect ratios, but it can also identify two different people in a photo and crop the picture accurately into separate photos based on its intelligent aesthetic algorithm.

The Ultra burst feature also allows you to take up to 30 photos per second allowing you to capture that perfect summersault or get a pic of everyone looking at the camera!

With Xiaomi’s Night mode, users are able to take bright and clean shots, even in extreme low-light conditions.

This means no more hassles when the sun is going down, or loadshedding hits.

The high-end mega camera system is made to meet any content creator’s needs, and consumers can capture crystal-clear photos with fine details at any moment with a premium multimedia user experience.

So, if you’ve been waiting to show off your summer body or those Table Mountain pics, the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have your back.

A long-lasting battery and hyper fast charging

Xiaomi 12T Series devices boast 120W HyperCharge and a long-lasting battery, so you can enjoy up to 13.5 hours of screentime – all you need is 19 minutes to charge them up.

So, no more checking the loadshedding schedule or finding a random power outlet when you’re out painting the town red – giving you the opportunity to savour every moment.

Next level performance and content

The Xiaomi 12T Series offers industry-leading technology and the Xiaomi 12T Pro is among the first devices to feature the new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1, which offers ground-breaking innovations in AI, photography, gaming and connectivity.

This technology also ensures the device is fast and intelligent, promoting a power-efficient manufacturing process and effortless peak performance.

Xiaomi 12T is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset, which offers the perfect balance of performance and efficiency with CPU and GPU performance boosts and better power efficiency.

In recent years, in-depth co-operation between Xiaomi and MediaTek is leading to more and more innovative smartphones.

The devices also include a 120Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display, giving you smoother motion and transitions.

You can enjoy a mega viewing experience with 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colours. It is perfectly designed to balance clarity, colour details and power efficiency.

This display also comes with AdaptiveSync display, which helps maximise battery life by allowing the automatic adjustment of refresh rates based on content.

Vivid colours and high contrast are also ensured with Adaptive True Display.

Having launched just in time for the holiday season at a recommended retail price (RRP) of R13,999 for the Xiaomi 12T and R16,999 for the 12T Pro, these flagship devices could be a great gift for you, your friends, or your loved ones to make every moment a mega moment and show off that next-level content.

Xiaomi 12T Series devices are available in black and blue colours with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM for the Xiaomi 12T and 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Click here for more information about Xiaomi in South Africa