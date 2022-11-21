DStv and SuperSport extend leadership in sports by broadcasting the greatest football tournament in 4K

SuperSport is introducing two new channels that will allow viewers to enjoy all the 2022 World Cup games in 4K.

DStv’s Channels 216 and 217 will be the two channels that will offer the 64 matches in 4K quality, cementing SuperSport’s position as the top sports broadcaster in Africa.

Along with watching the World Cup in 4K on your DStv Explora Ultra Decoder, you can now also stream the action using the new DStv Streama device.

DStv Streama

The DStv Streama is a new media box that supports a variety of content and apps – including DStv, Showmax, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

It is a great option for watching all your favourite content – including the World Cup in 4K – as it doesn’t require a satellite dish or installation.

Instead, all you need is an internet connection and a TV to go along with your DStv Premium, Compact Plus, or Compact subscription.

To make things even easier, DStv recently launched affordable uncapped and unshaped fibre packages to keep your DStv Streama connected and you watching your favourite content.

2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K

No matter which DStv device you use, you will be able to enjoy the entire 2022 FIFA World Cup live in 4K – and SuperSport will supplement its coverage of the matches with expert build-ups, summaries, state-of-the-art graphics, and magazine shows.

This coverage will be presented by the following experts and ex-players:

Live matches – Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo, Mozez Praiz, Dwight Yorke, and Carol Tshabalala.

Live match analysis – Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Kalusha Bwalya, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Teko Modise, Amanda Dlamini.

International guests – Jay Jay Okocha, Asamoah Gyan, Gaizka Mendieta, Owen Hargreaves, Michael Owen, and Jaap Stam.

If you miss any of the action, you can catch up through regularly-broadcasted highlights from all the matches.

Channels 216 and 217 will also broadcast extra FIFA World Cup content, including historical footage of past World Cups, news updates about all the teams, coverage of training sessions, and much more.

Dedicated coverage in different languages

The World Cup coverage does not stop there, however, and SuperSport will have dedicated crews in Qatar focusing on Africa’s five participating countries – Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia.

These crews will cover the event in various languages across the following regions:

South Africa: English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho, Portuguese.

Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo.

Ethiopia: Amharic, English.

Rest of Africa: English, Swahili, Sheng, Twi, Luganda.

DStv continues it’s promise to providing its customers with an ultimate viewing experience, through feature-rich coverage and access to every match in 4K, kusazoba lit ngeCompact, this season!

