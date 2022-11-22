Netcash connects with Xero to offer deeper automation to South African SMBs

Leading payment solutions provider, Netcash, have announced an integration with cloud-based accounting software, Xero.

This integration will see Netcash Creditor Payments and Billing join the Xero App Store, allowing small and medium businesses that use Xero to pay invoices and accept payments with ease.

With the Netcash integration, users can easily validate supplier bank account details in the App.

Supplier payments created in Xero are automatically sent to the Netcash app for review and then directly uploaded to the Netcash account.

This feature caters for part-payment of invoices and allows for customised statement references. Netcash statements are downloaded daily, and all supplier payments are automatically reconciled.

In addition, SMBs can now create invoices in Xero with Netcash payment links to make it easy for customers to pay via the Netcash Payment Gateway.

All invoices issued by a business in Xero will automatically include the Netcash Pay Now button and are included in the daily automated reconciliation.

Charles Pittaway, MD of Netcash, commented: “At Netcash, we are prioritising partnerships with leading software vendors to enable our customers to automate payments, acceptance, and reconciliations from end to end.”

“This integration with Xero will help our customers improve cash flow, simplify administration, automate manual processes, and gain more control over their payment environment.”

Colin Timmis, Country Manager at Xero South Africa, adds: “It’s great to have Netcash join our Xero App Store.”

“Small businesses are critical to the future of our economy, which is why it’s so important we support them with tools that cut admin, automate processes and give them greater control over cash flow.”

“This allows them to focus on growing their business.”

“Netcash’s integration with Xero will help ease the burden of payment processes for small businesses in South Africa.”

Click here to find out more about the Netcash integration on the Xero App Store here.