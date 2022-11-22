Black Friday cloud connectivity

The global pandemic has accelerated the uptake of cloud-based services and South Africa has seen an unprecedented growth in fixed line connectivity and increase in data consumption.

Amplified by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the fundamental way in which we live and work is fast changing and now, more than ever, business requires agile, reliable, low-latency connectivity to a growing and dynamic cloud of infinite opportunities.

Whether your business depends on AI, machine learning, IoT, Big Data, algorithms, blockchains, Cloud and Edge computing, or simply requires fast and resilient access to the internet, MetroFibre has you covered.

Metrofibre is offering massive discount and impressive guarantees with its latest offering of cloud-connectivity fibre services.

Sign up between 18-26 November and benefit from our Black Friday promotion, offering huge speeds at low monthly rates:

200Mbps @ R3,999 per month

500Mbps @ R6,199 per month

1Gbps @ R7,999 per month

2Gbps @ R9,999 per month

These offerings are delivered from an intelligent, scalable and robust core network, designed to react to the typical challenges such as fibre breaks and power outages, that the South African landscape presents.

This deal is available from 18-26 November and is valid for the 24-month contract period. Terms and conditions apply.

Click here to catch this deal before it ends.