Obsidian helps you to effortlessly migrate to the cloud with Atlassian technology

Obsidian Systems, a supplier of open software solutions and an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner since 2014, is assisting South African businesses across industry sectors to move to the Atlassian Cloud.

This means that regardless of the complexity of the cloud migration, Obsidian can provide technology leaders with the peace of mind that they are getting comprehensive assistance and access to certified support and training once the transition to Atlassian is complete.

“Obsidian is built on the principle of doing things smarter.”

“We specialise in digital transformation journeys and using technology like Atlassian to empower our customers to collaborate, track their work, and get things done more efficiently and effectively better.”

“As a long-standing Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, we have extensive experience across use cases and organisational environments,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems.

The Obsidian SmarterTeams approach provides customers with comprehensive assistance with process reengineering, and SDLC and ITSM methodologies.

This is thanks to Obsidian’s commitment to understanding the journey its customers go through in moving to the cloud.

It is all about architecting, solutioning, supporting, and guiding customers through the vast choices of tools, best practices, and lessons learnt.

In doing so, Obsidian can unpack any business problem and identify the best way to overcome it.

“Atlassian Cloud is one of the best ways any company can future-proof its team environment with access to the tools it needs to drive collaboration, automation, and intelligent workflows.”

“Atlassian Cloud is specifically designed to meet the needs of today’s companies. It is the most advanced cloud offering for Jira Software, Confluence and Jira Service Management.”

“These are all solutions which Obsidian has specialists in place with experience and certifications to back it up,” adds van Staden.

Using the Atlassian Cloud as a foundation, businesses can access enhanced security while still focusing on accelerating strategic innovation.

The platform scales according to the needs of the business and integrates with all its tools to minimise any disruption.

“Furthermore, Atlassian Cloud ensures that the company meets all global compliance requirements thanks to features like data residency and coverage for POPIA and GDPR.”

“Obsidian also regularly performs comprehensive security audits to provide decision-makers with the assurance that the environment is meeting all their needs,” concludes van Staden.

