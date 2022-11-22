First Distribution signs up Huawei Cloud

First Distribution (FD) has signed up as a value-added Huawei Cloud partner.

FD reseller partners will now be able to offer their customers a range of Huawei Cloud services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS).

This provides customers access to storage, computing, network, database, container, big data, and artificial intelligence, said Michael de Bruin, Huawei Brand Manager at First Distribution.

“Huawei has over a decade’s experience with cloud infrastructure, ensuring our platform is qualified and world-class,” said Jay Zhou, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud South Africa.

“As a relatively new entrant into the public cloud market, our objective is to drive digital transformation.”

“In a drive to secure market share, Huawei Cloud has a flexible, cost-effective commercial model – together with an infrastructure that is world-class and uncompromised in its quality and scale,” added Zhou.

Huawei offers ongoing, local service and 24/7 support, with three teams in South Africa – located in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

This local presence creates a hub for partners and customers, offering a hands-on approach to facilitate customer engagements and partner support.

The perfect partnership

FD’s reach in South Africa and the SADC region is one of the reasons Huawei chose to partner with the company.

Of the distributor’s 4,000 resellers, more than 1,000 are already signed up as cloud partners, so there is great synergy and value alignment between the two companies.

First Distribution, through its Cloud Catalyst Program, will take its partners on the Huawei Cloud Journey, helping them to become value-added Huawei Cloud Partners, explained de Bruin.

Partners can also attend business transformation workshops to help them improve cloud adoption.

At these workshops they will learn about internal sales framework changes, understanding the annuity business, building solutions, financial understanding, SLA assistance, product roadmaps, platform understanding, commercial go-to-market strategies, bundling and cross-selling, and consulting billing.

As Africa’s leading value-added distributor and one of the pioneers of cloud distribution in South Africa, FD offers its resellers a wide range of other valuable services, including:

First-line product and licensing support

Billing support

Technology updates

Technical webinars

Certification guidance

Blog posts for updated best practices and whitepapers

About First Distribution

First Distribution is the leading value-added distributor in Africa.

Our offering includes a product portfolio of global leading Datacentre, Cloud, Networking and Security products and services.

This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors.

The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that our partners have the key elements required for success.

First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.

For queries about FD Online, or to learn how to join up, contact [email protected]