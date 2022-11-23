Why financial leaders must become digital storytellers

The Finance Indaba recently took place in South Africa and covered a variety of important topics within the financial industry.

One of the main topics at this event was how digital storytelling can help financial leaders make better decisions that help their businesses thrive.

In one panel discussion, experts highlighted that finance leaders need to be open to continuous learning so they can develop the skills necessary to become digital storytellers.

These skills include embracing a new way of thinking and using key digital tools like machine learning, AI, and the cloud to do the best job possible.

The importance of storytelling

Deloitte’s Mohammed Shaikh explained that for finance leaders to embrace digital storytelling, they must see themselves as “bean-growers” rather than “bean-counters.”

“The ability to influence is a powerful skill, and this needs to be combined with effective storytelling,” said Mohammed.

Peterjohn Bishop, VP of Sage Africa and Middle East, agreed with Shaikh and explained that storytelling is about more than sharing figures.

Financial leaders must also establish what these figures mean and convey key messages effectively, Bishop argued.

“We need to look at story-selling, rather than storytelling. This requires a re-education around the role of the CFO,” said Bishop.

How Sage can help

Cloud-based solution providers like Sage can help CFOs and their financial teams embrace digital storytelling through powerful data analysis tools.

These tools make it easy for finance leaders to collect all the data they need and process it in a way that allows them to craft meaningful data-driven stories.

Sage offers the following tips for financial leaders that want to become digital data storytellers by using Sage solutions:

Detail the context – Financial leaders must be able to explain why something is happening, or why it is important.

Financial leaders must be able to explain why something is happening, or why it is important. Draw comparisons – Comparisons will help others to understand how a change can affect outcomes like ROI.

Comparisons will help others to understand how a change can affect outcomes like ROI. Identify trends – By comparing insights from various data points, financial leaders can present more accurate and valuable stories about the state of the business and its operations.

Click here, to book a Sage demo or to take a free product tour.