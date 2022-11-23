Huge savings on Garmin smartwatches this Black Friday

Garmin is running excellent Black Friday deals on its popular Fenix 6 and Enduro smartwatches this November.

The deals will be available from the Garmin online store and are the best way to get your hands on Garmin’s industry-leading smartwatches.

The Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatch boasts a high-quality digital screen with a 240×240 resolution, a stainless-steel bezel, and up to 9 days of battery life.

These multi-purpose devices also offer a feature-rich flagship smartwatch experience and a broad range of Garmin’s unrivalled fitness technologies.

Garmin’s Enduro smartwatch is designed for users who need the best outdoor functionality.

It is built with robust materials and offers superior fitness features with up to an incredible 50 days of battery life.

We have listed the best Black Friday deals on Garmin smartwatches, below.

Fenix 6S Solar – R13,999.00

The 42mm Fenix 6S Solar smartwatch comes in a gold finish that is complemented by a light brown wristband.

It has a Power Glass lens that supports solar charging and boasts fitness features, such as a heart-rate monitor and exercise performance tracking.

You also get individual profiles for a broad range of activities, like trail running, swimming, biking, hiking, and rowing.

Fenix 6S Pro Solar – R15,499.00

The Fenix 6S Pro Solar’s 42mm screen uses Power Glass technology to provide solar charging functionality.

It comes with a light gold finish and a sand-coloured band which provides a stylish aesthetic.

In addition to all the features of the Fenix 6S Solar, the 6S Pro Solar also offers built-in Wi-Fi, maps, and music support.

Fenix 6X Pro Solar – R17,999.00

The Fenix 6X Pro Solar comes with a Titanium Carbon Gray finish and features a black wristband for a sleek finish.

This smartwatch has a larger 51mm screen that also supports solar charging – and this smartwatch boasts the same premium features as the 6S Pro Solar.

Enduro – R11,999.00

The Garmin Enduro comes with a Carbon Grey titanium finish and is finished with a black UltraFit nylon wrist strap.

This watch boasts useful features such as ClimbPro – which tracks your ascents when cycling – and Trail Run V02 Max – which estimates your cardiovascular fitness level relative to the trail you’re running.

The Enduro also uses Garmin’s Power Glass technology and provides up to an impressive 80 hours of battery life when using GPS, while having solar enabled.

Click here to view Garmin’s Black Friday deals.