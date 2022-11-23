RSAWEB launches the best Black Friday Fibre deals ever

RSAWEB, South Africa’s best-rated Internet Service Provider (ISP), is bringing South Africans the best Black Friday deals ever with Fibre Internet for only R21 per month to celebrate their 21st birthday.

Not only is RSAWEB offering Fibre Internet at R21, but they are also doubling line speeds for free for up to three months on selected networks nationwide.

These limited Black Friday specials are running from the 23rd to the 30th of November 2022.

South Africa’s best-rated ISP turns 21

RSAWEB has led the way in technological innovation since 2001 and has also become the leading ISP in the highly competitive South African consumer fibre internet market.

To RSAWEB, nothing is more important than delivering the best customer service, which is why they have South Africa’s best Google review rating of 4.7/5 stars, wins as Best ISP in 2021 and 2022, and a constant top rating on the Netflix index and MyBroadband rankings.

“We want everyone to share in our 21st birthday celebrations this Black Friday! Providing affordable Fibre Internet is crucial to enable all South Africans to experience the endless possibilities of being connected,” says Rudy van Staden, CEO of RSAWEB.

Fibre Internet at R21 and free double-the-speed upgrades on the Octotel network

For a limited time only, RSAWEB is offering unlimited Fibre Internet at R21 per month for up to three months, including free speed upgrades. A free mini-UPS (uninterrupted power supply) is also available on selected deals to keep you connected when loadshedding strikes.

These incredible Black Friday offers include savings of over R7 500 and is available from the 23rd to the 30th of November 2022.

Available Octotel packages:

Current speed Current price Black Friday speed Black Friday price Savings 25Mbps (new) R495 25Mbps R21 R3 797 35Mbps R635 50Mbps R21 R4 547 50Mbps R745 100Mbps R21 R6 377 100Mbps R955 200Mbps R21 R6 887 200Mbps R1 125 400Mbps R21 R6 887 1Gbps R1 375 1Gbps R21 R7,637

Fibre Internet at R21 on the Openserve and MetroFibre Networks

RSAWEB’s Black Friday deals also extend to these national networks, as they offer Fibre Internet at R21 per month for up to two months, from the 23rd to the 30th of November 2022. These limited Black Friday offers include a free setup of R2 875, saving you up to R5 100 on the Openserve network.

Available Openserve packages:

Speed Standard price Black Friday price Savings 25/10Mbps R515 R21 R3 651 25/25Mbps R595 R21 R3 811 50/25Mbps R695 R21 R4 011 50/50Mbps R775 R21 R4 171 100/50Mbps R918 R21 R4 451 100/100Mbps R995 R21 R4 611 250/125Mbps R1 095 R21 R4 811 500/250Mbps R1 235 R21 R5 091

FREE Fibre Internet on the Vuma network

RSAWEB is going above and beyond this Black Friday by offering FREE Fibre Internet for up to three months on the national Vuma network. This amazing offer is only available on the 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 500Mbps packages and is valid from the 25th to the 28th of November 2022.

In addition, setup fees to the value of R2 800 are included into these Black Friday deals, saving you up to R7 000.

Available Vuma packages:

Speed Standard price Black Friday price Savings 100/100Mbps R845 FREE R5 919 200/200Mbps R995 FREE R6 369 500/200Mbps R1 195 FREE R6 969

Get the best Black Friday deals from RSAWEB

Join the Black Friday buzz by signing up with South Africa’s best-rated ISP – RSAWEB ─ and grab their limited Fibre Internet offers to enhance your online experience beyond connectivity!