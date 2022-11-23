An introduction to the Dell Trusted Device BIOS and security features

Computer security is a multi-billion dollar business with thousands of companies competing for organizations’ attention and enterprise dollars.

Dell Technologies has created an innovative and effective portfolio of technologies and solutions in this industry to help organizations secure their enterprises.

One of the areas where Dell has substantially invested over the last decade is security of the endpoint itself, in this case the “client” device (desktops, workstations, and notebooks) known as the Dell Trusted Device.

This investment in the endpoint is significant for security of course but don’t firewalls, IDS/IPS, SIEMs, NGAV, EDR and all the various alphabet soup of enterprise-level security tools already cover everything?

Well, yes and no. Dell believes that the security of the infrastructure not only depends on these tools, but also on the intrinsic security of each individual endpoint.

From this perspective the endpoints, and subsequently each individual device, collectively become the foundation of security for the entire enterprise comprising of edge devices, networks, IoT devices, and beyond.

One of the most critical and fundamental tenets in computer security is transparency. Though highly effective, security features deeply embedded within a client are not always visible.

The intent of this publication is to provide transparency into the Dell Trusted Device security features and technology implementations as provided and enforced by the code responsible for device boot and other fundamental device functions, which we refer to as our BIOS (Basic Input/Output System).

This whitepaper was written to provide a thorough introduction to the Dell Trusted Device BIOS and, more specifically, the BIOS security features and hardening.

The BIOS remains an extremely important component in a modern PC, and some of the more foundational (and critical) security hardening aspects of the device start with and depend on the BIOS.

This document will unwrap the terminology and lexicon that has tightly attached itself to this area of technology and explain the individual features and components of the BIOS that help to secure enterprise infrastructure from the device up to the cloud.

The intended audience for this document includes security operation center (SoC) analysts, IT admins and decision makers (ITDMs), IT support personnel, compliance and risk/governance teams, security researchers and analysts, and anyone else interested in learning more about the intrinsic security offered by the Dell Trusted Device via security and hardening of the underlying BIOS and firmware.

Contextually this document is broken into sections that map to the five functions defined in the NIST Cybersecurity Framework: Identify, Protect, Detect, and Recover.

This should help put each feature included in the Dell Trusted Device into the perspective of the overall goal of helping to secure each organization’s enterprise.

