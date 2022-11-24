Snapcraze introduces the best Apple MacBook and smartphone deals this Black Friday – Save up to R11,500!

If you’ve been holding out like most have for Black Friday weekend – popular tech store, Snapcraze has got you covered.

They’re known for running all-year-round flash sales on popular Samsung, Apple and Huawei products but they’ve endeavored to blow you away this Black Friday!

Deals go live from midnight on Friday, 25 November – 28 November 2022 on www.snapcraze.co.za.

Model Now Save Retail Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch M1 Max 1TB R62499 R11500 R73999 Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch M1 Pro 1TB R47499 R10000 R57499 Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch M1 Pro 1TB R40499 R11000 R51499 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB R16499 R5500 R21999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G Dual Sim 256GB R26999 R9000 R35999 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Dual Sim 256GB R20999 R9000 R29999 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth 45mm R8999 R3000 R11999 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G 256GB R16999 R3000 R19999 Samsung Tab S7 FE 5G 128GB + Keyboard Cover R11499 R3500 R14999

The deals can be seen below:

Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch M1 Max 1TB – R62,499 (Save R11,500)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch M1 Pro 1TB – R47,499 (Save R10,000)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch M1 Pro 1TB – R40,499 (Save R11,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB – R16,499 (Save R5,500)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G Dual Sim 256GB – R26,999 (Save R9,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Dual Sim 256GB – R20,999 (Save R9,000)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth 45mm – R8,999 (Save R3,000)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G 256GB – R16,999 (Save R3,000)

Samsung Tab S7 FE 5G 128GB + Keyboard Cover – R11,499 (Save R3,500)

The Nitty-gritty

Warranty:

Apple – 1-Year warranty

– 1-Year warranty Samsung – 2-Year warranty

Delivery: FREE nationwide delivery

Whether you’ve been salivating over a brand-new powerhouse MacBook or an Ultra sexy new smartphone – Now is your chance!

These ‘steal of a deal’ offers are for a limited time only – while stocks last.

Click on to Snapcraze and get luxury Tech at the Snap of your fingers.

iPhone addition:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max: Due to nationwide stock shortages on the new iPhone 14 models, Snapcraze has introduced Dual Sim models which can be found on their website.

Prices of these are higher than the local stock single sim units. Free delivery is available within 1-4 Business days. Single sim models will remain available on backorder and at a competitive price.