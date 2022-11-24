Save big on TVs and smartphones at Game this Black Friday – Here are the deals

Game has revealed its exciting Black Friday deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances, and much more – which will be available exclusively on Friday, 25 November.

You can take advantage of these fantastic specials either online or at Game’s physical stores. Either way, you will receive huge savings.

A standout offer is the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone for just R5,499 – saving you R1,500.

You can also get the Xbox Series S gaming console for R5,999 – which is a R1,000 discount on the usual price.

Additionally, Game is currently running many extra deals which will be available until 29 November – giving you even more ways to save.

You can view all of Game’s week-long deals here.

We have listed our favourite deals that will be available from Game on Black Friday, as well as the current deals that are available until 29 November, below.

25 November Deals

Samsung 43-inch FHD LED TV — R5,499

Hisense 55-inch ULED TV — R8,999

Huawei Nova Y70 Smartphone – R3,399

Baron Sleeper Couch – R1,899

Proline Intel Celeron Laptop – R1,999

Eiger ARIA 4L Mechanical Air Fryer — R899

Deals valid until 29 November

Xbox Series X 1TB — R11,999

Hisense 305L Bottom Mount Fridge Freezer — R5,999

Click here to view more great deals from Game.