Power off, WiFi on with the NEW Titan Elecstor UPS range

Titan Elecstor’s Mini UPS range is essential for keeping your home or office WIFI connected during load-shedding.

Even the smallest UPS from Titan – the Elecstor Eco – will keep your router and fibre running for up to 6 hours and can keep your smartphone on charge, via its USB port for up to 3 hours.

We detail these power solutions from Titan Elecstor below.

Titan Elecstor UPS

The Titan Elecstor UPS range provides uninterrupted power to your router and fibre ONU to ensure your internet doesn’t drop during an important business meeting when the power goes out.

This UPS’s multiple-voltage DC outputs and USB ports, ensure that they can power many other low-draw devices, such as office phones, smartphones, and LED lighting for up to 6 hours.

The Titan Elecstor UPS range features LiFeP04 battery technology with safety protocols such as over-charge, over-discharge, and short circuit protection.

There are three options available:

Titan Elecstor-Eco – 18W Mini UPS with 12,000mAh battery and 38Wh.

– 18W Mini UPS with 12,000mAh battery and 38Wh. Titan Elecstor-Eco Pro – 30W Mini UPS with 10,000mAh battery and 37Wh.

– 30W Mini UPS with 10,000mAh battery and 37Wh. Titan Elecstor-NPS – 100W UPS with 24,000mAh battery and 75Wh.

The largest of these systems – the Titan Elecstor NPS UPS – can power a wireless router and ONU for up to 7 hours and will ensure your office phone stays connected for up to 14 hours, which is essential for keeping your office running during an extended outage.

It can also power a CCTV camera for 5 hours, charge a tablet or smartphone for up to 7 hours via its USB and USB-C port, or keep a computer monitor running for up to 2 hours.

The entire UPS range also features a Battery Management System to protect your batteries and safeguard against short-circuiting, overloading, and overcharging, and a small display will show your UPS’ remaining battery percentage.

Titan’s power solutions have you covered if you want to keep your essential devices running during an unexpected power outage. Power off, WIFI on with the new Titan Elecstor range!

The Titan Elecstor range is also available at the following retailers; Bradlows, Hi Store, Markhams, Russells and Kloppers.