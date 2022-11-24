Huge Black Friday savings on smartphones and smartwatches from CaCell

Leading online retailer CaCell is offering huge Black Friday savings on its wide range of popular technology products – with great deals on the latest smartphones, smartwatches, gaming consoles, and much more.

A standout offer is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB for just R29,999 – a saving of R4,700.

Or you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE for just R2,999 – saving you R1,000.

All deals are valid on Friday, 25 November, and are available while stocks last – so make sure you don’t miss out on CaCell’s incredible Black Friday deals.

Once you’ve taken advantage of these epic savings, you can choose to have your order delivered to you or can collect it at CaCell’s office. This is situated on the 18th floor of Sandton City Office Towers.

We have highlighted our favourite CaCell Black Friday deals below.

2 x Huawei YSP 32GB Dual SIM Smartphone (Blue) – R2,499

Huawei Nova Y70 64GB Dual SIM (Black) + Free Huawei Bluetooth Speaker – R3,399

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus 128GB Dual SIM (Midnight Black) + Free Huawei Portable Bluetooth Speaker – R3,499

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB Dual SIM (Midnight Black) – R40,999

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB Dual SIM (Gold) – R47,999

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB Dual SIM (Deep Purple) – R29,999

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Dual SIM 128GB (Awesome Mint) – R8,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Dual SIM 128GB (Olive Green) + Galaxy Buds Live – R13,399

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 256GB (Green) + Galaxy Buds Live – R20,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Single SIM 256GB (Pink/Gold) + Galaxy Buds Live – R16,299

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 256GB (Phantom Black) + Galaxy Buds Live – R28,799

PlayStation 5 Disc Console Version (White) – R11,999

PlayStation 5 Disc Console Version + Controller (White) – R12,798

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller (Glacier White) – R799

OPPO A16 32GB LTE Single SIM (Pearl Blue) + Phantom Bluetooth Headset – R2,199

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40mm Smartwatch (Silver) – R2,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth 40mm Smartwatch (Black) – R2,999

Aiwa Smart Watch (Metallic Grey or Red) – R699