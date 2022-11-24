Epic Black November deals from The Bed Shop – Including massive discounts on Black Friday weekend

The Bed Shop, South Africa’s most experienced specialist bed retailer, is offering awesome deals as part of its Black November promotion.

Over the Black Friday weekend – spanning 24-27 November – you can save up to 35% on selected beds across all sizes – from Single beds for smaller bedrooms to King-sized options for your master suite.

During the same period, if you buy any bed set that costs at least R5,999, you will get a free mattress protector and pillows – valued at a combined R1,000.

These are both incredible promotions that give you access to massive discounts and free value – so if you’re in the market for a bed this Black Friday, The Bed Shop is your best option.

What’s more: the beds on offer are all made by The Bed Shop’s own exclusive brand, Dynamic Bedding, which has perfected the science of providing a great night’s sleep.

The Bed Shop will also offer online-exclusive Cyber Monday specials on Monday 28 November – so keep an eye on The Bed Shop’s website for even more great deals.

We have outlined the best Black November deals from The Bed Shop below.

Dynamic Orthopaedic Superior Gel Memory Foam Queen Base Set – R6,499 (Save R3,499)

Dynamic Orthopaedic Superior Queen Base Set – R8,049 (Save R3,449)

Dynamic Orthopaedic Supreme Deluxe Queen Base Set – R7,349 (Save R3,149)

Dynamic Posture Pocket Gel Memory Foam Queen Base Set – R7,349 (Save R3,149)

Dynamic Posture Pocket Premier Deluxe King Base Set – R15,274 (Save R8,224)

Dynamic Posture Pocket Supreme Queen Baset Set – R9,424 (Save R5,074)

Dynamic Therapaedic Gel Memory Foam Queen Base Set – R7,559 (Save R3,239)

Dynamic Therapaedic Superior Queen Base Set – R8,969 (Save R4,829)

Shopping with The Bed Shop

The Bed Shop has made shopping for its products incredibly simple, and you can view its wide range of beds in-store or on The Bed Shop’s website.

It offers three top-quality Dynamic Bedding mattress brands:

Dynamic Orthopaedic – Beds that use spring systems to conform to your body and support your spine.

Beds that use spring systems to conform to your body and support your spine. Dynamic Therapaedic – Beds that use foams of varying densities to reduce pressure points and provide even more support.

Beds that use foams of varying densities to reduce pressure points and provide even more support. Dynamic Posture Pocket – Beds that use Pocket Coil inner springs with a layered foam to support your body in every sleeping position.

The Bed Shop guarantees fast delivery of all these brands across the country – so click here to shop for your next bed on The Bed Shop’s website.