Awesome Black Friday deals on laptops and the latest tech from FirstShop

Leading South African technology online retailer FirstShop is offering amazing Black Friday deals on laptops, printers, computer components and more this Black Friday.

You can choose from a wide range of top brands at reduced prices – including thousands of Rands off laptops, monitors, printers and consumables.

A huge selection of computer accessories like keyboards, mice, headsets and webcams have also been discounted. There are even decent savings on the latest computer parts and components which are rarely discounted soon after their release.

Launching for the first time with their Black Friday promotion, is Mecer’s all new 1Kva and 2Kva trolley inverters featuring Lithium-ion battery technology.

These devices are ideal for home and businesses during loadshedding and should give years of reliable power backup.

These deals are available through FirstShop’s Black Friday promotion, which will be available until the end of November or whilst stocks last.

The specials are available on a wide range of technology products and can be purchased using various payment methods – including credit and debit cards, via EFT, or on a 30-day terms basis for existing FirstShop business customers.

We have highlighted our favourite deals from FirstShop’s Black Friday promotion, below.

Mecer 1kVA 1kW Lithium Battery Inverter Trolley – R13,999.00

HP 250 G8 15.6-inch HD Laptop – R3,999

Huawei MateBook D15 15.6-inch FHD Laptop – R6,999

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 15.6-inch FHD Laptop – R7,499

Asus ExpertBook B1 B1500 15.6-inch FHD Laptop – R11,999

Dell SE2722H 27-inch 1920 x 1080 LED Monitor – R2,899

Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam Including Tripod – R1,249

Intel Core i5-13600K CPU 13th Gen Processor – R6,999

Logitech Z906 Surround Sound Speakers – R5,999

Microsoft 365 Family for up to 6 People 12-month Subscription – R999