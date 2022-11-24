Can you make an informed decision buying a bed online?

Dream Republic was established in 2016 after realising the need for an online bed store in South Africa.

We made our products more accessible to South Africans nationwide by following the upward global trend of buying beds online.

Dream Republic is now a well-respected brand where South Africans know they can shop for the best quality beds at great prices.

To learn more about this exciting promotion, visit the Dream Republic website (Use code BLACK25 at checkout).

We’re happy to say that our return rate is almost non-existent and we are proud to boast unparalleled customer satisfaction levels.

This is thanks to us optimising our online offerings and making choosing and buying a bed easier than ever – you’ll never have to face the struggle of choosing a bed in-store ever again.

To make your shopping experience even more convenient, we offer free nationwide delivery, finance, a 30-night swap-out policy and hassle-free returns.

You can confidently buy your bed online knowing that we’re there to offer our expert knowledge and informed support.

Did you know?

Online shopping is growing globally, and 48% of all beds bought in the US are purchased online.

This is understandable as it is scientifically proven that it is impossible to make an informed decision on choosing a mattress by simply lying down on one for a few seconds in a store.

Our bodies need at least 30 nights to adjust – so we’ll give you 30 nights to sleep on your new bed before deciding whether it is right for you.

And, because we believe that a good night’s sleep is the cornerstone of wellness, we’ve made sleeping on the best bed even more affordable by offering you a 0% interest credit plan as well – your best sleep is now only a few clicks away.

We can offer these great value offerings because we understand the manufacturing process intimately and have made it a priority to provide the greatest value at every price point and with every purchase. We’re making world-class beds accessible to everyone.

In contrast, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with the sheer volume of information out there; add to that a salesperson on the showroom floor who’s itching to make a sale, and you may just end up buying the wrong bed if you don’t shop through Dream Republic.

To simplify your purchasing process, we only stock Serta and Lylax – the world’s most celebrated bed brands.

All mattresses aren’t built equal

The mattress industry has over 200 manufacturers and is highly unregulated – with no guiding platforms or quality standards.

The use of toxic chemicals and allergy-causing fibres and fills – without compliance – has turned the industry into a marketplace that is fast losing trust and respect.

We’ve stayed true to our philosophy that we would never make a bed that we were not prepared to sleep on and our world-class manufacturing processes and utilisation of bespoke raw materials have ensured that we maintain a high customer satisfaction level and the lowest return rates in the industry.

What sets Serta and Lylax apart?

Both Serta and Lylax beds use bespoke raw materials and patented innerspring technologies to ensure every mattress provides unmatched comfort, support and hygiene while addressing the five most common sleep problems by providing:

Pressure relieving comfort

Proper back support

Balanced sleeping temperature

Undisturbed sleep

Prevents roll-off or sag

Serta

Serta understands sleep – so it’s no surprise Serta is celebrated as America’s largest and number 1 bedding brand.

With over 90 years of experience. Serta are recipients of various awards:

America’s No. 1 Bed Brand

Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation

Women’s Choice Award

Endorsed by the Chiropractic Association of South Africa

It is also the largest supplier of premium hospitality worldwide and supplies more 5-star hotels than any other bed brand.

Lylax

Lylax has manufactured premium mattresses and bases at extremely affordable prices since 1985.

It boasts the lowest return rates in the industry with very high customer satisfaction levels, and is endorsed by the Chiropractic Association of South Africa.

Lylax also manufactures mattresses for Spring Air and Maxipedic, and spans across both the affordable and premium markets at accessible prices because we believe everybody deserves a good night’s sleep.

Lylax has held the license to manufacture and distribute Serta for over 23 years in Southern Africa. Any product manufactured by us is done so with quality being of paramount importance.

How sleep affects your health

Sleep underpins your entire wellness and is essential to every process in the body.

It affects your physical and mental functioning the next day, your ability to fight disease and develop immunity, and your metabolism and chronic disease risk.

Sleep is also important for keeping your body and mind healthy, as bad sleep quality can lead to a weakened immune system and is linked to all major illnesses including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke.

Serta and Lylax therefore consider your wellness when designing their beds to ensure that you have a comfortable sleep surface whilst giving you the comfort and support you require.

Our patented innerspring technology promotes airflow and therefore the hygiene of your mattress, too.

You can learn more about the Serta and Lylax beds offered by Dream Republic from Prasanth Seevnarayan, CEO of Kiran Sales, below:

Could you please expand a bit more on the raw materials you use to create your mattresses, and how these materials improve the quality of the mattresses?

The biggest misconception is that you need to touch and feel a bed before you buy it.

The truth is all beds will feel decent or even great when you first lie down on them and the majority will feel the same.

It is what is inside that counts – the quality of the materials used such as the foam, fibres and spring system.

We use a host of bespoke raw materials and patented technologies that are designed exclusively for our brands.

For example: we utilise the Mira coil spring system, which is arguably the best innerspring technology in the world.

Additionally, our combination of foam, bespoke fibre pads, and innerspring technology prioritises and provides comfort and support, while allowing airflow to contribute to hygiene.

Many South Africans may think that any bed is good enough – why is this the incorrect view?

A big misconception in bedding is that bigger, thicker, higher mattresses are “better” and are incorrectly perceived as providing more value, which is not the case.

It is the combination and quality of raw materials that you can’t see which matters.

The size or height of a bed is not indicative or correlated to the comfort and support you will receive from a mattress.

How much should you spend on a bed?

If you spend a 3rd of your life of sleeping, surely you should not hesitate to invest in the quality of your sleep – as it underpins the entire quality of your day.

This is echoed in our Lylax slogan: “…because tomorrow begins tonight.”

Your brand, Serta, is known as the makers of the world’s best mattress – what key features set it apart from other mattresses?

Serta boasts years of research and development, which is reflected in its patented innerspring technology.

The brand is widely-regarded as the ultimate sleep expert and this is reflected by the numerous international accolades they have been awarded.

There is no governing body that regulates mattress quality, and you cannot visibly see the quality of a mattress’ raw materials, so it is of the utmost importance to put your trust in a brand that has been around for a long time, that understands quality and furthermore has been endorsed and awarded with accolades.

Why is it important for a mattress to be endorsed by the Chiropractic Association of South Africa?

Apart from all the accolades that our brands have received, CASA is the local body that has also endorsed our products.

This goes to show that CASA being a respected body in SA also values the benefits of our products.

We are proud to be associated with the Chiropractic Association of South Africa and have been given their stamp of approval, which speaks to the quality and health benefits of our mattresses.

This endorsement proves that we manufacture our beds in a way to provide ideal support and natural alignment of the spine.

All our bespoke technologies enable us to manufacture worworld-classeep products that provide you with comfort and support.

Why is Dream Republic the best place to shop for mattresses in South Africa?

Dream Republic has been around for nearly 7 years. They understand the online bedding market and more importantly what goes into all their products.

They stock a limited range – comprising exclusively of our Lylax and Serta brands – that doesn’t create any confusion when choosing a mattress.

Lylax has been a local household name for over 37 years and manufactures other brands such as Spring Air and Maxipedic.

We only use world-class technologies and offer our Lylax mattresses at accessible prices because we believe everybody deserves a good night’s sleep.

Lylax has also held the license to manufacture and distribute Serta for over 23 years in Southern Africa.

Any product manufactured by us is done so with quality being of paramount importance – we would never sell a mattress we are not prepared to sleep on.

Therefore, all beds on Dream Republic represent tremendous value at every price point.

Win with Dream Republic

Along with our 25% off Black Friday discount, Dream Republic is running a giveaway for a Serta King Size adjustable foundation bed worth over R90,000.

To learn more about this exciting promotion, visit the Dream Republic website (Use code BLACK25 at checkout).