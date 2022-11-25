IPv6 adoption is crucial for Africa’s development – Huawei

IPv6 adoption must be treated as a matter of urgency if Africa does not want to be cut off from the rest of the digital world.

This is according to Anderson Amlamba, Director of the AU’s Management Information Systems, who was speaking at a roundtable event at AfricaCom 2022 in Cape Town.

This event was held to formalise the release of a whitepaper about IPv6 digital infrastructure, which was authored by Huawei and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU).

It was presented by Amlamba as well as ATU Secretary-General John Omo, Huawei Data Communication Product Line CTO for MEA Ryan Zhao, and the President of Huawei CNBG Network Marketing and Solution Sales Gary Lu.

IPv6 adoption

Amlamba explained that the number of IPv4 addresses available is limited, and soon these resources will be exhausted.

Africa must therefore prioritise the adoption of IPv6 to avoid stagnation of the continent’s digital economy.

“The market is mature and the device, network, and content value chains are ready, the only missing part in Africa is the network,” said Amlamba.

She explained the best way to foster IPv6 adoption is by letting governments take the lead.

This involves implementing policies focused on compliance goals for operators and market players – such as new networks being required to support IPv6 – and providing clear indicators on how these goals should be met.

Uptake in Africa

Omo then explained why embracing IPv6 is so important if Africa is going to continue its strong digital growth trajectory.

“Getting connectivity to villages and rural areas in Africa has been revolutionary in the continent, but there is still a lot of work for Africa to catch up,” said Omo.

“With the increased connectivity requirements of modern living, we need IPv6 if we hope to connect everyone globally.”

Omo also recognised the role of tech partnerships in facilitating IPv6’s uptake.

“We hope to leverage the potential of tech partnerships between various players in the internet ecosystem to improve the digital economy and IPv6 adoption,” said Omo.

“If we can achieve the migration to IPv6, it will unlock new opportunities to do even more with the internet and have a greater impact in Africa.”

How Huawei helps

Speaking to the topic, Zhao unpacked the role that Huawei is playing in helping African operators leverage IP-enhanced technology in their IP transport networks.

“IP transport networks are the cornerstone of thousands of vertical industries’ digital transformations,” said Zhao.

Huawei helps network operators build IPv6 intelligent cloud networks with four key IP-enhanced technologies – SuperEdge, Cloud-Network Express, Converged Backbone, and Digital Map.

“Our technologies help African operators build IPv6 intelligent cloud networks to enable digital transformation in Africa,” said Zhao.

By partnering with the ATU and AU, Huawei hopes to play a key role in accelerating digital transformation across the continent.

