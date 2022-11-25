The Takealot.com Blue Dot Sale is NOW ON! Up to 50% OFF Thousands of Deals on TVs, Laptops, Dishwashers, Loadshedding Solutions and more!

The big day is finally here…
The famous takealot.com Blue Dot Sale officially kicked off 1 midnight past midnight and saw countless online shoppers flock to the Takealot App and website to score incredible deals on everything from dishwashers and washing machines to Macbooks, loadshedding solutions, big-screen TVs, fragrances, toys and more. And, of course, air fryers.
To make your Black Friday shopping easier than ever, South Africa’s favourite online store takealot.com has put together a list of top picks, just a tap away.
1. Hisense 50″ E7H 4K Smart UHD QLED TV with Quantum Dot & Dolby Vision for R5999 – SAVE R3000
2. Garmin fenix 6X Pro Outdoor Smartwatch (51mm) for R8999 – SAVE R3290