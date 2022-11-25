Makro Black 5 Day Sale – Huge deals on laptops, fridges, and appliances

Makro’s Black 5 Day sale is here, giving you access to tons of explosive deals on all your favourite products.

The sale runs from Wednesday, 23 November until Sunday, 27 November and lets you choose from fantastic deals on appliances, smartphones, computers, TVs, liquor, outdoor products, and much more.

Makro is also running a daily competition throughout its Black 5 Day promotion that gives you the chance to win a R10,000 Makro coupon.

To enter, all you have to do is screenshot a product you’d like to buy from Makro’s Black 5 Day catalogue, upload the screenshot to social media, and tag Makro using the #MakroBlack5DayDeals hashtag.

We have highlighted our favourite Makro Black 5 Day deals below.

Terrace Leisure Saturn 410 4-Burner Gas Braai – R3,999 (Save R1,500)

Trojan TR1210 Treadmill – R9,999 (Save R3,000)

Bennett Read 7.2L Air Fryer – R1,999 (Save R800)

LG 42L Neochef Grill Microwave – R3,299 (Save R1,000)

LG 611L Side-by-Side Fridge Matte Black – R23,999 (Save R10,000)