Incredible Black Friday deals from GeeWiz – What’s on offer

GeeWiz is offering incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a variety of tech products.

These deals are available from 25-29 November and cover every category on Geewiz’s online store – including PCs, smartphones, games, and accessories.

Additionally, you can make your house a smart home with big savings on a wide range of products like smart speakers, smart light switches, smartwatches, smart clocks, and more.

GeeWiz is offering great deals on backup power solutions, too, so that you don’t get caught out by load-shedding this festive season.

You can view the full range of deals across the following categories:

We’ve picked out our favourite GeeWiz Black Friday deals below.

2 x Meross Smart Wi-Fi LED 9W Bulb (Screw in) – R463 (25% off)

13,200mAh Mini UPS with 48.84Wh Backup Battery Power Bank Supply – R676 (15% off)

Huawei Band 6 Smartwatch (Black) – R846 (15% off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021 (11th-gen) – R2,546 (15% off)

Wyze Cam v3 Pro – R1,271 (15% off)

Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K HDR – R1,049 (10% off)

1,200VA Mecer Inverter + 100aH Battery Kit – R5,695 (5% off)