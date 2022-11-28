Informa Tech and Huawei host fourth Broadband Africa Forum

By working together, African countries can achieve great things in the ICT space and improve the lives of the continent’s citizens.

This was a key message at the 4th Broadband Africa Forum, which was sponsored by Huawei and took place at AfricaCom 2022 in Cape Town.

Broadband leaders from across the continent gathered at the Westin Hotel to discuss the pursuit of high-performance, reliable broadband implementation for African homes.

Presenters shared how innovators are building Africa’s networks by highlighting successes and new innovations, and detailed the challenges their respective countries face in their journeys.

Additionally, the essential role that telecoms partners such as Huawei are playing in Africa’s continued broadband growth and connectivity success were highlighted.

Africa’s broadband journey

Huawei’s Network Marketing and Solution Sales President Gary Lu used the opportunity to speak about how the company is helping to unlock Africa’s digital economy.

“As broadband has become a key factor of the digital economy in Africa, coverage has been massively expanded,” said Lu.

Lu then spoke about Huawei’s plans for Africa, saying they want to provide advanced, high-tech networks throughout the continent while lowering the costs of these network rollouts.

He said it is important for all stakeholders to participate in this journey towards a more connected Africa.

“As a main player of Africa ICT, with your partnerships, we can get fibre to every home to get every African connected to the rest of the world,” said Lu

“Based on a joint effort, we can unlock development for the whole industry.”

This sentiment was echoed by African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Secretary-General John Omo, who emphasised the role of broadband deployment in improving economic development, social stability, and people’s livelihoods.

“Limited broadband leads to limited industrial progression and to a disadvantaged place for Africa in the global ecosystem,” said Omo.

Omo then highlighted ways to increase broadband deployment across Africa – including dedicated broadband development strategy teams at a government level and improved fiscal policies to foster growth in the private sector.

Panel discussion on FMC

The event closed with a panel discussion on developing FMC (fixed-mobile convergence), which was moderated by Marius Engelbrecht, Senior Strategy Consultant at Huawei Technologies.

Its speakers included:

Matt Reed – Omdia Chief Analyst

– Omdia Chief Analyst Franklin Ocharo – Safaricom Head of Fixed Data (Kenya)

– Safaricom Head of Fixed Data (Kenya) Anderson Amlamba – African Union Commission Director of Management Information Systems

They discussed the importance of FMC in Africa and argued that African governments must have a clear plan for broadband and FMC rollout.

The panellists also noted that this requires regulations that enable, rather than inhibit, the private sector.

The overarching theme of this event was strong: openness and collaboration between different African governments, as well as the private sector, can improve connectivity and better African lives.

