Axxess launches South Africa’s most affordable 5G package

Axxess has launched a new 5G package for only R449 per month – bringing affordable and fast connectivity to South Africans in time for the summer season.

Axxess 5G Standard is the ISP’s most affordable 5G package yet, and perfectly complements its existing 5G products – including 5G Pro, the 5G Pro+ and the 5G Ultra.

This new package is specifically designed to bring Axxess’s impressive high-quality speeds to your home at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

Additionally, if you sign up for Axxess 5G Standard now, you’ll get the best-priced 5G router in South Africa – the ZTE MC801A – for a once-off price of just R1,999.

This fantastic value allows you to connect all your devices to lightning-fast 5G, ensuring your home becomes smarter and allowing the whole family to enjoy limitless Internet use.

Benefits of 5G

5G is an extremely popular connectivity option in South African homes because it is easy to set up and offers superfast speeds – including up to 500Mbps on all Axxess packages.

The combination of simplicity and fast speeds also makes Axxess’s 5G packages fantastic for businesses.

Axxess 5G can be used as your business’s primary connection as it is fast, stable, and reliable.

Alternatively, you can use Axxess 5G as a failover connection to keep your business connected at all times.

Get 5G from Axxess

Thanks to Axxess’ delivery promise guarantee, you will be up and running within three business days – if not, Axxess will give you R300 credit.

Between this focus on a great customer experience, and its range of high-speed, affordable 5G packages, Axxess presents the best way to get your home or your business connected seamlessly with 5G.

Get Axxess 5G Standard today.