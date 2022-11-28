xFusion and Pinnacle – Highly Reliable server solutions without compromise

“We value our partnership with xFusion because we see xFusion’s passion for providing high-quality computing solutions that don’t compromise on technology or capabilities.”

This was the statement from James Nel, Pinnacle’s Business Unit and Product Manager, who spoke to MyBroadband at the xFusion South Africa Partner Summit.

The summit took place on 16 November 2022 at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg, focused on xFusion’s product and service delivery through its partnerships with key distributors like Pinnacle – and served as the official launch of xFusion products in South Africa.

xFusion is a leading provider of computing power infrastructure and solutions used across 130 countries and regions and in the world’s top companies – including 211 Fortune Global 500 businesses.

Nel and Pinnacle’s Brand Director Fred Saayman told MyBroadband that their partnership with xFusion allows them to bring this no-compromise approach to South African users.

Bringing value to the market

“xFusion has designed an integrated channel-centric strategy that provides better value to each of their partners,” said Saayman.

Nel agreed and added that xFusion had demonstrated extensive knowledge of the South African market by how it has approached its partnerships in the country.

“South Africa is a channel-driven market, and xFusion’s partner policy shows that it understands the local market and provides value to distributors, partners, and end users,” said Nel.

Pinnacle and xFusion

Nel explained that Pinnacle also offers just as much value back to xFusion, thanks to its 30 years of experience in the local ICT industry.

Over this extensive period, it has developed industry-leading capabilities and a strong reputation that will let Pinnacle take xFusion’s product to market effectively.

“At Pinnacle, we don’t just sell products, we sell solutions as well. This is one of our key advantages to our partners,” said Nel.

“We are not purely business development managers or salespeople, we are solutions architects.”

Saayman added that Pinnacle has the technical capabilities in pre-sales to develop the solutions and the technical competence to cover post-sales effectively.

These abilities were highlighted at the end of the summit when it won an xFusion Digital Technologies Partner Certificate for being a top distributor in South Africa.

“The pipeline and opportunities are huge, and we expect rapid growth over the next three to six months now that the partner policies are in place,” said Saayman.

Click here to find out more about xFusion products from Pinnacle.

Click here for more information about xFusion, or search “xFusion Global” on social platforms.

About xFusion

xFusion is a leading global provider of computing power infrastructure and services.

xFusion serves customers from 130 countries and regions, including 211 Fortune Global 500 companies, covering finance, telecom, Internet, transportation, energy, and other industries.

You can click here for more information and search “xFusion Global” on the social platform.