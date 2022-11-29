BCX announces winners for the Digital Innovation Awards

BCX announced the winners of the Digital Innovation Awards 2022, at the Sunday Times Top 100 award ceremony in Johannesburg.

The prestigious fourth Digital Innovation annual award has revealed great ingenuity from the South African SMEs, corporate, and enterprise sectors. “We believe that now, more than ever, South Africa is making strides towards embracing and participating in the fourth industrial revolution”, said Jonas Bogoshi, CEO at BCX. The innovation we have seen thus far is a testament to our growth and development as a country.

From 42 entries, six finalists were selected across various categories. BCX is proud to announce the overall winners of the Digital Innovation Awards 2022.

Winners of the 2022 Digital Innovation Awards: SME category

Third Place: Acumen Software – My Smart City

This is a platform created for the convenience of citizens by giving them access to resources and information that pertains to their city. It connects the citizen to service providers in their city and empowers them with tools to navigate their city and log issues that need attention.

Second Place: Envisionit Deep AI – RADIFY

With a commitment to fighting the impact of COVID-19, Radify was developed to enable the efficiency of diagnosis whilst prioritising care for people who need it most. It detects 20 major abnormalities on chest X-rays – including TB and COVID-19 pneumonia-related pathologies. In addition, it can label and prioritise over 2000 x-rays per minute.

Winner: Ctrl Technologies – Creating Digital Insurance Advisors

Launched in 2018, the Financial Intermediaries (CFI) was South Africa’s first fully digital insurance advisor. The app allows users to go through the entire insurance process all in one platform, including quotes and cover. Through this app, Ctrl has created smart solutions for the insurance industry.

Winners of the 2022 Digital Innovation Awards: Corporate/Enterprise

Third Place: iiDentifii – Facial Biometric Digital Authentication Platform

With the assurance of genuine presence, facial authentication, identity document verification, and facial biometric verification, this platform can build on KYC (know your customer) to even greater effect in the African market.

Second Place: ShopriteX – Checkers Xtra Savings Sixty60 Integration

This innovation is known for its ease of use, rapid delivery and customer experience. The Checkers Sixty60 grocery app allows users to link their Xtra Savings card to their profile in the app and utilise personalised deals. It has expanded to over 261 stores across all 9 provinces and has created over 4,100 new jobs.

Winner: Discovery Bank – Shared Value in Banking

The Shared Value Banking Model assists clients in managing their money well, creating less risk and more value which we share back with you through improved interest rates and rewards.

The system works on the following principles: How well you manage what you earn, the ability to bank anywhere and at any time with a bank branch, and making a meaningful impact in society through financial well-being.

A big thank you to all the participants, and congratulations to the winners of the DIA 2022. We are proud to have experienced their innovative excellence and trust that this will open a platform for more innovation towards a digitally transformed future in South Africa”, concluded, Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer at BCX

