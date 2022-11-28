New Microsoft partnership to drive technical growth at MTN Group

MTN Group’s new strategic alliance with Microsoft will drive growth in key technical areas of the enterprise businesses, which will include its digital and cloud transformation departments.

The agreement between MTN Group and Microsoft was announced on 3 November 2022 and is based on a shared vision of driving progress in Africa.

The alliance will focus on accelerating digital and cloud transformation by leveraging the skills and resources of two of the continent’s biggest technology players.

MTN Group is excited at the opportunity this strategic alliance presents to improve its technical skills and systems – and looks forward to passing on these benefits to its business clients.

By leveraging the global knowledge base that Microsoft boasts, MTN Business can help its clients with an improved range of products, superior technical services, and greater insights into how to drive digital innovation on the continent.

“MTN Business clients can look forward to an even better experience as a result of our strategic alliance with Microsoft,” said Vaughn Naidoo, General Manager for B2B Technology COE at MTN South Africa.

“This is an important step to achieving our goal of building the largest and most valuable platform business across Africa.”

Go-to-market plans

MTN Group looks forward to working with Microsoft on joint go-to-market plans across the major markets where MTN Group operates, too.

These plans will focus on serving the digital transformation ambitions of MTN Group’s African enterprise customers while leveraging the valuable technical skills that Microsoft provides.

As part of these projects, Microsoft will invest in training MTN Group to provide them with valuable skills that will help them sell Microsoft’s products and cloud services in Africa.

This will provide MTN Group with a big opportunity to experience major technical growth across the many areas where Microsoft are industry leaders.

“Skills development is one of the areas where we see our strategic alliance benefiting us most, and this will also improve the value our customers receive,” said Naidoo.

MTN Group is also excited about how its knowledge-sharing relationship with Microsoft can open new doors for innovation and growth opportunities within both MTN Group and Microsoft’s African division.

The company expects this knowledge-sharing relationship to improve its ability to execute highly technical projects across industries, such as digital education, micro-SME digitisation, fintech, and gaming.

Click here to learn how MTN Group’s partnership with Microsoft can benefit your business.

MTN Group and Microsoft sign strategic alliance agreement | MTN.com