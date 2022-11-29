Adobe and HUGO BOSS lead the way in 3D product visualisation

At MAX 2022, Adobe announced that Creative Cloud is powering premium lifestyle company HUGO BOSS’ strategy around 3D and immersive design.

Applications within Adobe Substance 3D have enabled the company to drive innovation in this space and create new workflows that take products from concept to streets in new ways.

Creative freedom with 3D design

For HUGO BOSS, 3D design empowers teams to conceptualise apparel, accessories, and footwear with hyper realistic models and experiment with different fabrics and colours.

It provides designers greater creative freedom and convenience during the ideation stages, with a new canvas to produce inspired work for customers.

3D assets are also used to engage suppliers and retail partners in more efficient ways, where prototyping, reviews, and changes can all be conducted digitally.

“To support our vision of becoming the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide, HUGO BOSS was one of the early companies to explore the potential of 3D and immersive design in fashion.”

“Now we have over 400 employees working with these innovative tools to produce more inspiring and sustainable products, and to lead our industry in digital”, said Sebastian Berg, VP, business operations excellence, HUGO BOSS.

“With Adobe Substance 3D as part of our Adobe Creative Cloud stack, we have a powerful tool that provides hyper realistic renderings of our products.”

“It gives us greater speed in responding to global consumer trends, while helping us experiment with new digital services to drive 3D innovation in fashion”.

Driving new customer experiences

3D design empowers HUGO BOSS to explore new customer experiences that blend the digital and physical worlds.

Teams have been focused on areas such as digital avatars, virtual fitting rooms, and NFTs, all of which require assets that feel lifelike.

With Adobe Substance 3D Sampler, teams can use reference photos and powerful AI capabilities to replicate complex fabric textures such as knits and embroidery.

Other applications such as Adobe Substance 3D Painter and Adobe Substance 3D Stager help refine colours and lighting.

Empowering sustainable design

Investments in 3D design also support the company’s efforts around sustainable fashion.

For suppliers and vendors, teams can review designs digitally, bypassing the need to create and ship samples back and forth.

And any changes that need to be made for colours, fabric, and shapes can also be done online.

3D cuts down on content production as well, avoiding scenarios where teams must travel to different locations around the world to photograph new collections.

Adobe has found that virtual photoshoots can drive a 98 percent reduction in carbon emissions.

“3D technologies open up many opportunities and business benefits, especially in several key areas.”

“For example, building a 3D design workflow cuts down the need for prototype and sales samples by more than 50 percent.”

“It also reduces the need for expensive photoshoots, reducing the number of photos needed for catalogues and marketing by 65 percent.”

“It’s a big win for businesses’ bottom line”, says Dominic Richardson, Dax Data CEO.

3D technology comes with additional benefits including:

Sustainability: 3D virtualisation helps brands rapidly reduce the need for physical product samples and resource-heavy location shoots.

Cost and time savings: 3D workflows are faster and cheaper as there is less time needed to get the products to market. Exceed consumer expectations by launching products, created with 3D technology, faster than the competition.

Digitisation: Create consistent, seamless digital customer experiences across all emerging commerce channels.

“HUGO BOSS has shown how 3D design can improve the value chain for the fashion industry, putting more power in the hands of designers while optimising production and distribution”, said Sebastien Deguy, VP and head of 3D & Metaverse at Adobe.

“As the company accelerates its efforts in this space, Adobe Substance 3D applications will provide teams a comprehensive set of tools that boosts creativity and enables its participation in the Metaverse”.

Local interest in Adobe Substance is growing, as 3D has become intertwined with many other technological advancements currently used on the African continent today.

Think of automotive design, architecture, healthcare and manufacturing, to name a few.

Industries and individuals are benefitting immensely from the ability to recreate life-like scenarios, using 3D printed materials.

Let Dax Data introduce your organisation to the versatility of 3D technology in various areas of design.